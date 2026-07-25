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Sunpower–Alva Solar-E90 "Amantis" hits the water

by Sunpower Yachts 24 Jul 23:19 PDT
Sunpower–Alva Solar-E90 `Amantis` © Sunpower Yachts

The future of luxury yachting has officially reached the water.

The SUNPOWER-ALVA SOLAR-E90, named Amantis, has successfully been launched and is now preparing to commence its highly anticipated sea trials. This milestone marks the transition from construction to real-world testing, where the yacht's advanced solar-electric propulsion, onboard energy systems, and performance will be validated under operational conditions.

Sunpower–Alva Solar-E90 `Amantis` - photo © Sunpower Yachts
Sunpower–Alva Solar-E90 `Amantis` - photo © Sunpower Yachts

Designed to redefine sustainable luxury, Amantis combines cutting-edge solar technology, high-capacity battery storage, intelligent energy management, and silent electric propulsion into one of the world's most advanced solar-electric superyachts.

Sea trials will evaluate the yacht's efficiency, range, handling, comfort, and overall performance as Sunpower Yachts continues to pioneer the next generation of zero-emission luxury cruising.

The launch of Amantis represents another major achievement for Sunpower Yachts International, reinforcing its position at the forefront of the global transition toward clean, sustainable marine technology. Industry attention is now focused on the results of the upcoming sea trials as the company moves one step closer to commercial delivery of its flagship Solar-E90 platform.

Sunpower–Alva Solar-E90 `Amantis` - photo © Sunpower Yachts
Sunpower–Alva Solar-E90 `Amantis` - photo © Sunpower Yachts

Amantis takes flight on water

Antalya, Türkiye - The award-winning SUNPOWER-ALVA SOLAR-E90 has officially touched the water for the first time, marking a defining moment in the evolution of solar-electric superyachts.

Named Amantis, the 90-foot luxury catamaran now enters the final development phase before delivery as engineers prepare for an extensive series of sea trials. These tests will assess propulsion performance, energy efficiency, navigation systems, safety, and onboard technology under real operating conditions.

Sunpower–Alva Solar-E90 `Amantis` - photo © Sunpower Yachts
Sunpower–Alva Solar-E90 `Amantis` - photo © Sunpower Yachts

Powered by integrated solar energy and advanced electric propulsion, Amantis showcases the future of sustainable luxury cruising—offering exceptionally quiet operation, minimal environmental impact, and innovative renewable energy integration.

The successful launch demonstrates the rapid progress of Sunpower Yachts International's vision to lead the world in high-performance solar-electric yachts.

With Amantis now afloat, the countdown begins toward proving that the next era of luxury yachting is not powered by fossil fuels—but by the sun.

Sunpower–Alva Solar-E90 `Amantis` - photo © Sunpower Yachts
Sunpower–Alva Solar-E90 `Amantis` - photo © Sunpower Yachts

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