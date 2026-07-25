Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo M600

It's time for six: Bluegame completes its vision with the new BG64

by Sanlorenzo Asia-Pacific 25 Jul 08:26 PDT
BG64 © Sanlorenzo Yachts

Bluegame today unveils the BG64, completing the brand's celebrated BG range by applying its defining architectural philosophy to the 64-foot segment for the very first time.

  • The missing link in the BG range, bringing Bluegame's distinctive design philosophy to the 64 foot segment.
  • Combines the architectural openness of the BG74 with the proven engineering platform of the BGX63, in an entirely new proposition.
  • First major product introduction of Bluegame's next chapter under new CEO Gianguido Girotti.
  • Three yachts already secured by Bluegamers ahead of BG64's world premiere, reflecting strong early confidence from Bluegame owners.

BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

Combining the seamless indoor outdoor living of the BG74 with the proven engineering platform of the BGX63, BG64 introduces the full Bluegame experience to a broader community of owners, fulfilling the brand's ambition to offer "A Bluegame for every Bluegamer."

With three yachts already allocated ahead of its world premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival, BG64 begins its journey with strong market confidence, marking an important new chapter for Bluegame as it enters a new era under CEO Gianguido Girotti.

Completing the Bluegame vision

Every Bluegame has challenged convention in its own way. The BG64 completes that story.

Since launching the BG74, Bluegame has redefined the relationship between life onboard and life on the water through an architectural approach unlike anything else in the market. Now with the BG64 it is realising that same experience within a more compact yacht. The result is a yacht that remains unmistakably Bluegame while opening the brand to a broader community of owners.

BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

Gianguido Girotti, CEO of Bluegame, said: "The BG64 represents an important milestone for Bluegame. While I have the privilege of introducing her to the world as CEO, this yacht is the result of years of vision, creativity and dedication from the entire Bluegame team.

"With our strongest-ever portfolio, spanning 42 to 83 feet, today there is truly a Bluegame for every Bluegamer. The confidence shown by owners even before her world premiere has been tremendously encouraging, and we look forward to welcoming the wider yachting community onboard in Cannes.

BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

Designed around the Bluegame experience

The challenge behind the BG64 was never simply to create a smaller yacht. It was to preserve the qualities that define every Bluegame without compromise. From the seamless continuity between interior and exterior spaces to the versatility of the upper deck and the exceptional functionality of the stern, every design decision was driven by the desire to deliver the complete Bluegame experience within a new size category.

BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

Luca Santella, Head of Product Strategy at Bluegame, added: "From the outset, our objective was clear: how do we bring the complete Bluegame experience into 64 feet without losing what makes our yachts unique? That became the guiding principle behind every decision.

"The BG64 delivers the same architectural openness, versatility and connection with the sea that define our larger models, while introducing those qualities to a new generation of owners. For us, the BG64 represents more than a new model. It is the moment the Bluegame family becomes complete.

BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

Architecture without compromise

Among the defining features of the BG64 is its exceptionally versatile stern. Integrating a lateral opening terrace, generous swim platform and port-side crane into a highly organised layout, it offers a level of functionality rarely found in a yacht of this size. Together with the uninterrupted connection between the cockpit and interior living spaces, it creates an environment where movement between yacht and sea feels entirely natural.

BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

The iconic Bluegame upper deck remains the social heart of the yacht. Naturally shaded and ventilated, it can also be fully enclosed to suit different climates and cruising conditions, providing owners with exceptional flexibility while preserving the distinctive character that has become synonymous with the BG range. The helm station can be separated from the guest areas, allowing independent owners and crew to enjoy clearly defined spaces on board.

Forward, a generous bow lounge transforms effortlessly between sunbathing area, dining space and private retreat. Designed to maintain privacy even in a marina environment, it significantly extends the yacht's liveable outdoor space.

BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

The BG64 also retains two fully equipped stern islands — another hallmark of Bluegame design — while the proven BGX63 hull delivers responsive handling, efficiency and seakeeping for which the brand is renowned. Interiors by Zuccon International Project complete the experience, blending refined craftsmanship with an architectural language that dissolves the traditional boundaries between inside and out.

The BG64 will premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival this September, where visitors will experience the latest evolution of Bluegame's distinctive approach to yacht design.

BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

Technical specifications:

  • Length overall (LOA): 20.08 m / 65 ft 7 in
  • CE Certified length (LH): 18.98 m / 62 ft 3 in
  • Beam: 5.30 m / 17 ft 5 in
  • Draft @ full load: 1.42 m / 4 ft 8 in
  • Engines: 2 x Volvo Penta IPS 1050 D13 588 kW
  • Displacement half load: 38 t +/-5%
  • Displacement full load: 46 t +/- 5%
  • Fuel capacity: 3,000 l / 1057 gals
  • Fresh water capacity: 700 l / 264 gals
  • Black water capacity: 330 l / 87 gals
  • Gray water capacity: 330 l / 87 gals
  • Max Speed: 28 kn +/- 5%
  • Cruise speed: 25 kn +/- 5%
  • Max N° passengers: 14
  • Berths: 4 + 2
  • Class Certification: CE cat. B
  • Concept: Luca Santella
  • Design: Luca Santella & Zuccon International Project
  • Hull design: Louis T. Codega

BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
BG64 - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

Related Articles

Bluegame passes the baton
American Magic receives first unit of BGH In the 37th edition of the America's Cup, the prestigious American challenger team wanted to have Bluegame's chase boat by their side. This marks a new, historic milestone in the application of cutting-edge technologies for more sustainable boating. Posted on 7 Aug 2024 First hydrogen refuelling for the 'BGH' Chase Boat
Bluegame and NatPower H accelerate the green transition in boating NatPower H and Bluegame have announced the completion of Italy's first hydrogen refuelling for marine use, and one of the first in the world. Posted on 27 Jun 2024 Bluegame at the Salone Nautico di Genova 2023
Including the new 2023 models with which the brand enters the world of multihulls At the Salone Nautico di Genova, Bluegame lines up its entire fleet, including the new 2023 models with which the brand enters the world of multihulls. Posted on 22 Sep 2023 Bluegame docks in Miami on the wave of success
After a period of great innovation, the Ameglia shipyard is participating at the Miami Boat Show Bluegame is set for its second International Boat Show in 2023. After last month's excellent results in Düsseldorf, the Sanlorenzo brand set sail overseas for the Miami International Boat Show, from 15 to 19 February. Posted on 16 Feb 2023 Bluegame brings its unconventional spirit to FLIBS
The Sanlorenzo brand is ready to surprise the American public with its disruptive soul Bluegame is set to charm the States with its unconventional and visionary approach that has always distinguished the brand. It's hallmark? Breaking the mould and exceeding all expectations. Posted on 22 Oct 2022 Bluegame in Cannes
Proud of having "conquered" the America's Cup At the Boat Show that opens the new yachting season, as every year, Bluegame presents its production of unconventional vessels, which escape any categorisation, the result of a "Game changer" vision, which courageously dares to go where others stop. Posted on 30 Aug 2022 Bluegame work with American Magic
Signing an agreement for the design and construction of the team hydrogen-powered chase boat Bluegame, the Sanlorenzo Group brand, and New York Yacht Club American Magic, challenger for the 37th America's Cup to be held in Barcelona in 2024, signed an agreement for the design and construction of the team hydrogen-powered chase boat. Posted on 23 Jul 2022 Bluegame lands at the Waterfront Costa Smeralda
Porto Cervo is ready to welcome the entire Bluegame fleet for the most eagerly awaited summer event Beauty, exclusivity, charm, glamour... Bluegame has so much in common with Costa Smeralda, one of the most stunning places in the world. Posted on 3 Jul 2022 Bluegame is ready to conquer Palma with new BG54
Going outside the box to redefine the concept of space for a 54ft yacht After leaving its mark in America and the Middle East, Bluegame returns home to the old continent. The all-Italian shipyard, based in Ameglia on the Ligurian Riviera, is ready to win everyone's hearts in the Balearic Islands with a great world première. Posted on 22 Apr 2022 Bluegame's cross-over soul at the Miami Boat Show
On display the striking BGX70 and the BG42, the epitome of a multi-purpose vessel After the success achieved at the autumn boat shows, Bluegame crosses the ocean and participates in the Miami International Boat Show, bringing the BGX70 and BG42 to the docks of one of the most important international yacht events. Posted on 17 Feb 2022
Palm Beach Motor YachtsBarton Marine Pipe GlandsMaritimo S Series
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2026 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy