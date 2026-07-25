It's time for six: Bluegame completes its vision with the new BG64

BG64 © Sanlorenzo Yachts BG64 © Sanlorenzo Yachts

by Sanlorenzo Asia-Pacific 25 Jul 08:26 PDT

Bluegame today unveils the BG64, completing the brand's celebrated BG range by applying its defining architectural philosophy to the 64-foot segment for the very first time.

The missing link in the BG range, bringing Bluegame's distinctive design philosophy to the 64 foot segment.

Combines the architectural openness of the BG74 with the proven engineering platform of the BGX63, in an entirely new proposition.

First major product introduction of Bluegame's next chapter under new CEO Gianguido Girotti.

Three yachts already secured by Bluegamers ahead of BG64's world premiere, reflecting strong early confidence from Bluegame owners.

Combining the seamless indoor outdoor living of the BG74 with the proven engineering platform of the BGX63, BG64 introduces the full Bluegame experience to a broader community of owners, fulfilling the brand's ambition to offer "A Bluegame for every Bluegamer."

With three yachts already allocated ahead of its world premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival, BG64 begins its journey with strong market confidence, marking an important new chapter for Bluegame as it enters a new era under CEO Gianguido Girotti.

Completing the Bluegame vision

Every Bluegame has challenged convention in its own way. The BG64 completes that story.

Since launching the BG74, Bluegame has redefined the relationship between life onboard and life on the water through an architectural approach unlike anything else in the market. Now with the BG64 it is realising that same experience within a more compact yacht. The result is a yacht that remains unmistakably Bluegame while opening the brand to a broader community of owners.

Gianguido Girotti, CEO of Bluegame, said: "The BG64 represents an important milestone for Bluegame. While I have the privilege of introducing her to the world as CEO, this yacht is the result of years of vision, creativity and dedication from the entire Bluegame team.

"With our strongest-ever portfolio, spanning 42 to 83 feet, today there is truly a Bluegame for every Bluegamer. The confidence shown by owners even before her world premiere has been tremendously encouraging, and we look forward to welcoming the wider yachting community onboard in Cannes.

Designed around the Bluegame experience

The challenge behind the BG64 was never simply to create a smaller yacht. It was to preserve the qualities that define every Bluegame without compromise. From the seamless continuity between interior and exterior spaces to the versatility of the upper deck and the exceptional functionality of the stern, every design decision was driven by the desire to deliver the complete Bluegame experience within a new size category.

Luca Santella, Head of Product Strategy at Bluegame, added: "From the outset, our objective was clear: how do we bring the complete Bluegame experience into 64 feet without losing what makes our yachts unique? That became the guiding principle behind every decision.

"The BG64 delivers the same architectural openness, versatility and connection with the sea that define our larger models, while introducing those qualities to a new generation of owners. For us, the BG64 represents more than a new model. It is the moment the Bluegame family becomes complete.

Architecture without compromise

Among the defining features of the BG64 is its exceptionally versatile stern. Integrating a lateral opening terrace, generous swim platform and port-side crane into a highly organised layout, it offers a level of functionality rarely found in a yacht of this size. Together with the uninterrupted connection between the cockpit and interior living spaces, it creates an environment where movement between yacht and sea feels entirely natural.

The iconic Bluegame upper deck remains the social heart of the yacht. Naturally shaded and ventilated, it can also be fully enclosed to suit different climates and cruising conditions, providing owners with exceptional flexibility while preserving the distinctive character that has become synonymous with the BG range. The helm station can be separated from the guest areas, allowing independent owners and crew to enjoy clearly defined spaces on board.

Forward, a generous bow lounge transforms effortlessly between sunbathing area, dining space and private retreat. Designed to maintain privacy even in a marina environment, it significantly extends the yacht's liveable outdoor space.

The BG64 also retains two fully equipped stern islands — another hallmark of Bluegame design — while the proven BGX63 hull delivers responsive handling, efficiency and seakeeping for which the brand is renowned. Interiors by Zuccon International Project complete the experience, blending refined craftsmanship with an architectural language that dissolves the traditional boundaries between inside and out.

The BG64 will premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival this September, where visitors will experience the latest evolution of Bluegame's distinctive approach to yacht design.

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