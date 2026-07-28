Sunreef Yachts and Brabus unveil the Brabus Ultima 55

by Sunreef Yachts 28 Jul 03:15 PDT

Sunreef Yachts and BRABUS proudly present the BRABUS ULTIMA 55, an all-new 55-foot high-performance luxury catamaran that combines cutting-edge naval architecture with the unmistakable design DNA of BRABUS.

Powered by twin 533 kW / 725 hp six-cylinder engines and capable of speeds exceeding 40 knots, the design combines a state-of-the-art multihull platform with an advanced foiling system developed to reduce hydrodynamic drag, improve stability and provide a smoother experience on the water.

Exclusive features include an extensive carbon-fiber exterior concept, configurable aft and bow deck areas, a fully equipped saloon with a bespoke BRABUS Masterpiece leather interior and versatile accommodation layouts for up to six guests.

With the BRABUS ULTIMA 55, Sunreef Yachts and BRABUS unveil the first exclusive product of their luxury catamaran collaboration. Measuring 55.8 feet (17 m) in overall length and 18.4 feet (5.6 m) in overall beam, the new model combines the space and stability of a multihull with the performance characteristics and agility of a modern monohull yacht.

"The BRABUS ULTIMA 55 is fast, bold and truly unique. The moment she lifts above the water, you feel the difference. The ride becomes smoother, quieter and incredibly enjoyable. It's a yacht that lets you leave everyday life behind and make the most of every moment at sea," said Francis Lapp, Founder and CEO of Sunreef Yachts.

"Together with Sunreef Yachts, we are expanding our growing Marine portfolio into a completely new category with a product that feels unmistakably BRABUS," explained Constantin Buschmann, CEO and owner of BRABUS. "We asked ourselves what a modern high-performance luxury catamaran should look and feel like. The BRABUS ULTIMA 55 is our answer: a design with a clear identity of its own, real performance, uncompromising quality - and what we call the One Second Wow."

The BRABUS ULTIMA 55 is powered by twin six-cylinder engines, each producing 533 kW / 725 hp. The combined output enables the luxury catamaran to reach a maximum speed exceeding 40 knots. An advanced hydrofoil system generates lift beneath the surface, raising the hulls higher above the water. The resulting reduction in drag and virtually zero heel enhance efficiency, stability and ride comfort - creating an exceptionally smooth, agile experience and the sensation of flying above the water.

The exterior design concept developed for the BRABUS ULTIMA 55 comprises a range of exclusive carbon-fiber elements, complemented by a signature finish in "Graphite Black" or optional "Phantom Grey." These include exposed-carbon front and rear wings, pillars with illuminated BRABUS logos and ventilation trims positioned on the port and starboard sides. In addition to the custom roof rack, exposed carbon-fiber LED roof lights provide functional illumination as well as a distinctive lighting signature. Custom exterior upholstery, available in BRABUS Graphite, BRABUS Red or BRABUS Pearl, further underscores the yacht's unmistakable character.

Life on board has been designed with equal attention to performance and comfort: serving as the primary outdoor living area of the BRABUS ULTIMA 55, the aft deck combines generous proportions with an adaptable layout. Lateral folding platforms can be lowered on both sides, expanding the overall beam from 18.4 feet (5.6 meters) to 24.9 feet (7.6 meters) and creating a significantly wider open-air space at the stern. The deck is finished in high-grade Esthec material, selected for its durability, resistance and low maintenance requirements. Its surface also provides secure footing in both wet and dry conditions.

At the heart of the relaxation area, large transformer sunpads create an inviting space for laid-back moments on the water. Their adjustable design allows them to be folded into settees, creating a more upright seating arrangement when required. An extendable carbon-fiber table can be configured for dining and social use or retracted to free up additional deck space. The aft entertainment area also features an electric barbecue grill and wet bar modules with integrated preparation, storage and service functions, positioned for direct access from the seating and dining areas. At the bow, a large central sunpad provides an additional open-air relaxation area, separate from the social and entertainment spaces at the stern.

Inside, the saloon interior draws on materials and design elements inspired by the world of BRABUS supercars. Select surfaces, seats and sofas are upholstered in elegant BRABUS "Moonstone" Masterpiece leather and finished with the brand's characteristic "Triangle" stitching pattern. Alcantara covers the ceiling, while exposed carbon fiber is used throughout the helm station, helm seats and individual trim components. Additional carbon detailing emphasizes the technical character of the interior without restricting visibility or access to the control systems.

The floor incorporates aluminum accents with illuminated BRABUS logos. Bespoke ambient lighting extends throughout the saloon and can be adjusted to suit any desired atmosphere. At the helm, a widescreen navigation and control station brings together navigation data, vessel monitoring and onboard functions in one centralized interface. Developed for intuitive operation, it enables key systems to be managed directly from a single display and features a dedicated BRABUS user-interface design.

The saloon also includes a fully equipped galley with an induction cooktop, electric oven, sink, refrigerators, ice makers and integrated storage compartments. These elements are arranged to support onboard meal preparation and service without requiring guests to leave the main social area. A 43-inch saloon television is integrated into the countertop and can be raised using an electric lifting mechanism. When not in use, the screen retracts completely into the furniture unit. Height-adjustable tables allow the interior layout to be adapted for dining, social use or additional open space. A premium Bowers & Wilkins Marine Series sound system completes the onboard experience.

The BRABUS ULTIMA 55 is available with two accommodation layouts. The standard configuration features one master suite, one VIP stateroom and one crew cabin, providing accommodation for four guests and one crew member. Alternatively, the luxury catamaran can be configured with three guest cabins and one crew cabin, accommodating up to six guests and one crew member. Curated wood veneers and carbon-fiber accents create contemporary interiors designed to offer owners and guests a refined and relaxing retreat at sea.

BRABUS ULTIMA 55 Technical Specifications: