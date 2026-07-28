Top honors, offshore journeys and new partnerships

Palm Beach 85 © Palm Beach Motor Yachts Palm Beach 85 © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

by Palm Beach Motor Yachts 28 Jul 10:30 PDT

Recognized among the best

Palm Beach Motor Yachts continues to build momentum around the world, led by the Palm Beach 85 being named Best Motor Yacht in Robb Report's 2026 Best of the Best Awards. In this issue, we also share our new partnership with elite equestrian sport, revisit the Palm Beach 70's remarkable passage from Newport to Bermuda, and look ahead to a full calendar of sponsored sailing events and international boat shows.

Together, these moments reflect the performance, innovation, and experiences that continue to define Palm Beach Motor Yachts—on the water and beyond.

Palm Beach 85 named Robb Report Best of the Best

We are honored that the Palm Beach 85 has been recognized by Robb Report as Best Motor Yacht in its 2026 Best of the Best Awards. The award celebrates the Palm Beach 85's distinctive combination of timeless design, advanced engineering, exceptional performance, and remarkable efficiency. It is a recognition of the innovation and craftsmanship behind every Palm Beach Motor Yacht and of our continued commitment to creating yachts that deliver an extraordinary experience on the water.

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Shared values of precision, performance, and prestige

Palm Beach Motor Yachts is proud to partner with the CDI4* Dressage competition held during the Longines Global Champions Tour Vienna 2026 this September. Set against the spectacular backdrop of Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna, the partnership brings Palm Beach Motor Yachts together with one of the world's most prestigious equestrian events through shared values of precision, performance, and prestige.

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From Newport to Bermuda aboard the Palm Beach 70

The Palm Beach 70 covered the 634-nautical-mile passage from Newport, Rhode Island, to Bermuda in just 37 hours, averaging 19 knots through 8- to 12-foot beam seas. The journey quietly demonstrated something that does not always come across on a spec sheet: the best offshore passages are often defined by the complete absence of drama. The passage was a powerful expression of the comfort, confidence, and capability built into every Palm Beach Motor Yacht.

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Coming up around the world

The weeks and months ahead will see Palm Beach Motor Yachts connecting with owners, enthusiasts, and new audiences across some of the world's leading sailing events and boat shows, with the Newport International Boat Show kicking off our fall season. Our continued support of the 52 SUPER SERIES carries on as the Palm Beach 65 makes the 1500 Nm journey from Sanremo to Lanzarote.

See upcoming events