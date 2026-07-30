Record-breaking year of new deliveries for Lürssen

by Lürssen Yachts 30 Jul 07:37 PDT

There has never been a year like 2026 for Lürssen. The German shipyard expanded its fleet with six new deliveries: ODISEA, DEEP BLUE, BOARDWALK, O3, NAUSICAÄ, and NIXIE. Together, they represent one of the most diverse collections of yachts ever delivered by a single shipyard in a single year.

Each has already departed northern Germany and begun cruising different parts of the world, exactly as every Lürssen is intended to do.

With these latest deliveries, Lürssen has reached another milestone. There are now more than 30 Lürssen yachts larger than 100 metres in operation. In fact, more than a third of the world's 100 largest yachts are now Lürssens. Yet it is not scale that defines the German shipyard; it is its refusal to chase trends. Owners have the freedom to design their yachts exactly as they wish, and anything that is technically possible is realised. As a result, there is no recognisable or defining Lürssen style. The only hallmark shared across every Lürssen is excellence.

"Our role is to create the environment, expertise, and engineering capability to make ideas possible," says Peter Lürssen. "Delivering six yachts in a single year is a remarkable achievement, and the commitment of everyone involved deserves enormous credit. Engineering is a balance of technical expertise and creativity - the diversity of this year's deliveries demonstrates that perfectly."

This year's deliveries range from 75 metres to 140 metres and, while each is unmistakably individual, together they demonstrate the extraordinary breadth of capability within the shipyard. It takes around four years of disciplined craftsmanship and acute project management to orchestrate the hundreds of thousands of manufacturing hours required to bring each vessel to life. So while this year celebrates six deliveries, it really celebrates the thousands of people whose work remains largely unseen, from the laying of the keel to the final outfitting details.

NIXIE, which will represent the German shipyard at Monaco Yacht Show 2026, takes a unique interpretation of a cabana lounge. The effect was created with a casual and seamless inside-outside flow, and a six-metre-wide pool located so far aft it hangs over the swim platform, freeing up even more al fresco space. She also features a bespoke transom hatch with a hydraulic Z-system, which, when open, lies completely flush with the deck and reveals a 270 square-metre beach club.

In terms of propulsion, NIXIE has been fitted with a diesel-electric propulsion system comparable to that of the award-winning 122-metre KISMET. Advanced energy storage enables efficient operation across a wide range of cruising profiles while delivering a noticeably quieter, smoother onboard experience through reduced noise and vibration. Two other yachts - which, in keeping with their Owners' wishes for privacy, remain unnamed - introduce further advances in the engine room. One has been equipped with a battery installation capable of supporting overnight operation at anchor using battery power alone, while another is among the most technologically advanced diesel-electric Lürssens ever built, featuring electric-motor stabilisers in place of conventional hydraulic systems, believed to be a first aboard a yacht exceeding 100 metres.

Beyond the engine room, new solutions were engineered to meet a whole range of requests. O3 is engineered for the extremes with an inventory to support expeditions and the lifestyle amenities to ensure comfort for extended periods. ODISEA reimagined the traditional main salon, enclosing it almost entirely in full-height structural glass to create a contemporary, refined Beach House that dissolves the boundary between interior and exterior living.

NAUSICAÄ also demanded great creativity with glass at an enormous scale. Her futuristic styling by acclaimed Australian industrial designer Marc Newson included a thick ribbon of glass that wraps the entire guest deck, and a large glass Skydome - neither previously realised on this scale in yachting before. NAUSICAÄ also has a unique and very large atrium aft in lieu of a traditional main salon. It is a multifunctional, split-level gallery space. She also features a sophisticated hydraulic sledge capable of launching and retrieving a large tender from a dry dock, an uncommon feature in yachting.

In stark contrast to NAUSICAÄ is the more traditional BOARDWALK, which demanded a level of understated engineering that needed to be as seamless as her design itself. She also features a first for Lürssen, with a sliding hatch and retractable stairwell on her main deck. The genesis of this engineering dates back to 2019 aboard FLYING FOX (now known as HADAR), yet this marks the first time a sliding exterior deck has been incorporated into a stairwell for Lürssen.

These innovations represent only a fraction of the engineering developed across these six new Lürssen yachts. Each yacht, as with every Lürssen before it, has been developed around its respective Owner's vision. This year, through six completely different yachts, Lürssen has once again demonstrated that there is no singular expression of yachting, only the one that belongs to each Owner.

"I am in a privileged position to see what is coming next," says Michael Breman, Senior Sales Director at Lürssen. "The Lürssen machine never stops. Every conversation with a new or long-standing client always starts with a blank canvas. It is exciting. No two Owners imagine the same future, and no two Lürssens should ever be alike. That is what keeps us looking forward. Every project is an opportunity to push the boundaries a little further."

When given a blank canvas to express a vision of yachting, only one question remains: What is your endless horizon?