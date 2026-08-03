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CL Yachts completes sea trials of first CLB65 SUV ahead of Hong Kong client previews

by CL Yachts 3 Aug 16:50 PDT
CLB65 SUV heading to Hong Kong © CL Yachts

CL Yachts has successfully completed sea trials of the first CLB65 SUV, marking the next milestone in the development of its new 19.7-metre model.

Following her launch earlier this year at the shipyard's production facility in Zhuhai, China, the yacht has now arrived in Hong Kong, where she will be presented to selected clients and brokers leading up to her official Asian premiere.

CLB65 SUV heading to Hong Kong - photo © CL Yachts
CLB65 SUV heading to Hong Kong - photo © CL Yachts

Designed as a sportier, more versatile evolution of the CLB65 platform, CLB65 SUV combines the practicality of an SUV-style layout with the performance, comfort and build quality associated with CL Yachts' B-Series.

During sea trials, the yacht underwent comprehensive testing validating her performance, handling and onboard systems. Powered by twin Caterpillar C18 or Volvo Penta D13 engines, CLB65 SUV delivered a top speed of 28 knots at half load, while optional features such as the ZF JMS control system further enhanced her maneuverability and ease of operation.

CLB65 SUV heading to Hong Kong - photo © CL Yachts
CLB65 SUV heading to Hong Kong - photo © CL Yachts

Stepping inside, her contemporary interiors, designed by Supertomato Studio, harness both natural materials and understated detailing, with owners able to select walnut or white oak finishes. The aft deck, galley and salon are arranged on the main deck to create a continuous living area. Accommodation is found on the lower deck and comprises a full-beam master stateroom, a VIP cabin, and a convertible guest cabin.

"The launch of CLB65 SUV is a major step in the ever-evolving journey of our brand. With its dynamic exterior, owner-oriented interiors, and robust performance, CLB65 SUV embodies our commitment to innovation, functionality, and contemporary yacht design, making it perfect for year-round exploration," said Martin Lo, Director of CL Yachts.

From August to November, CL Yachts will host an exclusive private viewing programme in Hong Kong for brokers and selected clients, offering an opportunity to experience the new model ahead of its public debut.

CLB65 SUV will make its official Asian premiere at the Hong Kong Boat Show in December, where visitors will have the opportunity to discover CL Yachts' latest addition to the B-Series.

CLB65 SUV - GA main deck - photo © CL Yachts
CLB65 SUV - GA main deck - photo © CL Yachts
CLB65 SUV - GA lower deck - photo © CL Yachts
CLB65 SUV - GA lower deck - photo © CL Yachts

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