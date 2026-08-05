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Palm Beach Motor Yachts

First look: The 2027 Nomad 70 takes to the water

by Nomad Yachts 5 Aug 00:56 PDT

Building on the refreshed design language recently introduced with the Nomad 101, the latest Nomad 70 has emerged from the construction shed and entered the water at Gulf Craft's UAE shipyard.

Featuring an updated exterior profile and thoughtfully reimagined interiors while preserving the unmistakable character that defines the Nomad brand, the new model has been developed for owners seeking generous living spaces, extended cruising capability and the confidence to venture further from familiar shores.

Nomad 70 hits the water - photo © Nomad Yachts
Nomad 70 hits the water - photo © Nomad Yachts

Created in collaboration with the award-winning Dutch design company Phathom Studio, the yacht's interior reflects the studio's "Soft Minimalism" philosophy, combining understated elegance with warm, natural materials and a calm architectural aesthetic. Every area has been designed around the modern adverturer lifestyle, balancing long-range practicality with the comfort of a home away from home.

The main deck centres on an open, highly social living environment, while the full-beam owner's suite on the main deck provides exceptional privacy and panoramic 270 degrees views. Flexible upper deck spaces, generous guest accommodation and dedicated crew areas support comfortable, independent cruising over extended periods.

Nomad 70 hits the water - photo © Nomad Yachts
Nomad 70 hits the water - photo © Nomad Yachts

The new Nomad 70 also delivers exceptional capability for her size. She combines remarkable performance and sea-worthiness with the spaciousness typically found on much larger yachts. Four en suite guest cabins, including a panoramic owner's suite, a spacious upper deck salon, two dedicated crew cabins and a separate professional-grade crew galley have all been incorporated without compromising technical spaces or operational functionality. It is a yacht designed to take owners further, stay longer and feel at home wherever the journey leads.

nomad-yachts.com

Nomad 70 hits the water - photo © Nomad Yachts
Nomad 70 hits the water - photo © Nomad Yachts
Nomad 70 hits the water - photo © Nomad Yachts
Nomad 70 hits the water - photo © Nomad Yachts

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