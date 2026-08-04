Inside Maritimo Newsletter

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by Maritimo 4 Aug 15:08 PDT

The enduring foundation of every Maritimo

At Maritimo, innovation never stands still. Behind every luxury motor yacht is a dedicated team continually refining designs, improving manufacturing processes and embracing new technologies to enhance performance, comfort and durability. From 3D modelling and precision machining to invaluable owner feedback, research and development is embedded into every stage of the Maritimo journey.

Learn how this commitment to continuous improvement ensures every new generation of Maritimo yachts builds on the success of those before it.

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Maritimo Boating Destinations - South Australia

From the protected waters of Gulf St Vincent to the rugged beauty of Kangaroo Island and the Eyre Peninsula, South Australia offers some of Australia's most rewarding cruising experiences. Discover secluded anchorages, spectacular coastal scenery and the freedom of exploring a destination where every passage is part of the adventure.

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Explore the all-new S50 Virtual Tour

Experience the next evolution in luxury cruising from wherever you are. Take an immersive virtual tour of the all-new Maritimo S50 and explore its innovative design, expansive entertaining spaces, and refined craftsmanship in stunning detail.

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Upcoming Maritimo events

Join us at Maritimo's upcoming events and Musters and experience the marque that defines luxury long-range cruising. From dockside VIP gatherings and Boat shows, to exclusive owner Musters, these events are your chance to step aboard our latest models, meet the Maritimo family, and share stories with fellow owners and enthusiasts. Discover craftsmanship, performance and the lifestyle that sets Maritimo apart.

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