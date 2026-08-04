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Inside Maritimo Newsletter

by Maritimo 4 Aug 15:08 PDT
Maritimo R&D © Maritimo

The enduring foundation of every Maritimo

At Maritimo, innovation never stands still. Behind every luxury motor yacht is a dedicated team continually refining designs, improving manufacturing processes and embracing new technologies to enhance performance, comfort and durability. From 3D modelling and precision machining to invaluable owner feedback, research and development is embedded into every stage of the Maritimo journey.

Learn how this commitment to continuous improvement ensures every new generation of Maritimo yachts builds on the success of those before it.

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Maritimo Destinations - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Destinations - photo © Maritimo

Maritimo Boating Destinations - South Australia

From the protected waters of Gulf St Vincent to the rugged beauty of Kangaroo Island and the Eyre Peninsula, South Australia offers some of Australia's most rewarding cruising experiences. Discover secluded anchorages, spectacular coastal scenery and the freedom of exploring a destination where every passage is part of the adventure.

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Maritimo S50 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo S50 - photo © Maritimo

Explore the all-new S50 Virtual Tour

Experience the next evolution in luxury cruising from wherever you are. Take an immersive virtual tour of the all-new Maritimo S50 and explore its innovative design, expansive entertaining spaces, and refined craftsmanship in stunning detail.

View Now

Maritimo Events - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Events - photo © Maritimo

Upcoming Maritimo events

Join us at Maritimo's upcoming events and Musters and experience the marque that defines luxury long-range cruising. From dockside VIP gatherings and Boat shows, to exclusive owner Musters, these events are your chance to step aboard our latest models, meet the Maritimo family, and share stories with fellow owners and enthusiasts. Discover craftsmanship, performance and the lifestyle that sets Maritimo apart.

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Inside Maritimo Newsletter
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It has been an exceptional Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show It has been an exceptional Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, with bookings to visit the Maritimo on-water display stand at the highest level ever. Posted on 24 May Maritimo S50 Sedan motor yacht - Global launch
New, subtle, and yet distinctive - all in one Maritimo, Australia's world-class luxury motor yacht builder, expands its next-generation model line-up with its highly anticipated global launch of the all-new S50 Sedan Motor Yacht at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, May 2026. Posted on 20 May Maritimo appoints Southeast Asia dealer
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The Maritimo Muster at Waiheke Island perfectly captured everything boating should be The Maritimo Muster at Waiheke Island delivered a weekend that perfectly captured everything boating should be – effortless, social, and set against one of the most spectacular backdrops in the world. Posted on 1 Apr Maritimo sponsors 'Raftup 4 Life' charity event
Maritimo owners joined a fleet of 122 vessels at Refuge Bay raising over $135,000 In a powerful display of community spirit, the second annual Raft Up 4 Life has raised a record-breaking $135,244.87 for the mental health foundation, Gotcha4Life. Posted on 20 Mar Annual Maritimo Muster New Zealand
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