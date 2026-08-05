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Sirena Superyachts celebrates launch of flagship 42m ahead of Monaco Yacht Show world debut

by Sirena Superyachts 5 Aug 06:07 PDT

Sirena Superyachts is proud to announce the successful launch of its flagship Sirena Superyachts 42m, marking a defining milestone for the Turkish shipyard as its largest and most ambitious project to date enters the final phase ahead of her highly anticipated world debut at the Monaco Yacht Show.

The launch follows the recent sale of the yacht, concluded directly by Sirena Marine through its in-house commercial team, highlighting the strong market confidence in the brand's vision for the superyacht sector and the growing global recognition of Sirena Superyachts.

Sirena Superyachts 42m - photo © Sirena Superyachts
Sirena Superyachts 42m - photo © Sirena Superyachts

Designed for extended cruising with a focus on elegance, comfort and versatility, the Sirena Superyachts 42-metre flagship features exterior design by Luca Vallebona, interior design by Hot Lab (The Viken Group), detail engineering by Eureka and naval architecture by Van Oossanen Naval Architects. With approximately 433 GT of volume, the Sirena Superyachts 42M boasts open entertaining areas, spacious external relaxation zones, a distinctive master cabin with a private patio, and a vast beach club with drop-down bulwarks.

Sirena Superyachts 42m - photo © Sirena Superyachts
Sirena Superyachts 42m - photo © Sirena Superyachts

The successful launch represents the culmination of years of dedication, innovation and collaboration by the Sirena Marine team, bringing the shipyard's vision for a new generation of explorer inspired superyachts to life.

"We are incredibly proud to see the Sirena Superyachts 42m enter the water for the first time," said Çagin Genç, CEO of Sirena Marine. "This launch is the result of the dedication, expertise and passion of our entire team, as well as the trust placed in us by the owner. The 42m is much more than our flagship, it represents the beginning of a new era for Sirena Superyachts and demonstrates our ability to design and build world-class superyachts that combine innovation, quality and long-range cruising capability. We now look forward to unveiling her to the global superyacht community at her world debut at the Monaco Yacht Show."

Sirena Superyachts 42m - photo © Sirena Superyachts
Sirena Superyachts 42m - photo © Sirena Superyachts
Sirena Superyachts 42m - photo © Sirena Superyachts
Sirena Superyachts 42m - photo © Sirena Superyachts

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