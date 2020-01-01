Horizon welcomes the FD102 To-Kalon to the family

by Horizon Yacht 1 Dec 00:23 PST

Horizon kicked off the summer season with the pop of a champagne cork during the christening celebration of the brand new Horizon FD102, To-Kalon. The first FD102 superyacht to be delivered to the U.S., To-Kalon is the second hull of the FD102 model - the first of which was delivered to European owners in February 2020.

This is the second superyacht build for To-Kalon's experienced owners, whose most recent yacht was a custom Cor D. Rover-designed Burger of the same name. Befitting her name inspired by Plato's concept of beauty, To-Kalon indeed exudes beauty throughout and is poised to be one of Horizon's flagship builds.

Welcomed by a spacious aft deck featuring a pleasant seating area with a bar, storage and television to starboard, guests enter the main deck through curved opening glass doors and are greeted by a delightful semi-al fresco dining area hosting an extendable round table set beneath a custom circular light fixture.

Oak, wenge and zebra woods feature prominently throughout the main and upper deck guest areas, which were designed in collaboration with Cor D. Rover and Horizon's in-house design team. Numerous customized touches have been incorporated throughout, from the backlit mullions highlighting the salon to the customized galley fitted with professional-grade appliances. The owners also specified a stunning carved design in the opaque Hi/Lo partition that separates the galley from the salon.

Configured to accommodate ten guests in five spacious staterooms including an on-deck master, To-Kalon maximizes her impressive interior volume, which is augmented by a 25' 3" beam. A his-and-hers en suite and his-and-hers walk-in closets complement the full-beam master stateroom, which resides just forward of the galley, powder room and custom wine cabinet. Storage was maximized throughout the yacht, and the four additional guest staterooms on the lower deck feature thoughtful customizations, multiple closets and beech, wenge and bird's eye maple wood finishes.

On the upper deck, To-Kalon's owners requested a semi-enclosed flybridge with sliding glass windows that allows the majority of this deck to function as an indoor/outdoor space. Just aft of the fully enclosed pilothouse, an oversized U-shaped seating area opposite a full bar with fixed bar stools and a dayhead is protected from the elements under the hard top. The deck area aft is fitted with an extendable dining table for up to 12, a BBQ and a Jacuzzi tub for six with a bar counter and fixed stools. This portion of the deck is easily shaded by an electric retractable awning. Situating the tender storage on the bow and removing the starboard staircase from the aft deck to the flybridge further maximized this space, which will be a preferred area for entertaining family and friends.

Those family and friends gathered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida as the champagne flowed and the owners christened their new yacht with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot. Owner Dave Copham said, "It has been a very pleasant building experience working with everyone at Horizon both in the U.S. and Taiwan. Their willingness to consider our ideas, incorporate their own and to be willing to compromise on important matters is very commendable. We look forward to many years of enjoyable cruising on our specially designed yacht. We have Cor D. Rover to thank for the basic concept, which we think will be quite well received in the yachting community. Long and short, we can't say enough good things about the Horizon team and expect the quality and workmanship we have yet to enjoy will equal the experience thus far."

To-Kalon will make her public debut at the 2020 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in late October.

Experience all of the details of To-Kalon via the virtual tour here.