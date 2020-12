In late October, the World's First Clean Up Flotilla removed over two tons of debris from the magical Whitsundays. Organised by Ocean Crusaders, 40 sailors cruised in company with a bit of beach cleaning happening amongst all the fun.

Related Articles

36m Moonen Martinique YN201 construction begins

The 36 metre superyacht is scheduled to be available in Summer 2022 Dutch superyacht builder Moonen Yachts has officially begun construction on their latest superyacht, with the keel laying ceremony of YN201 taking place on Friday, November 27th.

The asymmetry concept at its highest expression

Sanlorenzo unveils flagship SL120Asymmetric with asymmetric layout After having revolutionized nautical design with the launch of the world's first asymmetrical yacht, Sanlorenzo continues to shape traditional on-board balances, taking the asymmetric concept to new expressive heights.

120m M/Y Indah from Opalinski

Very much ‘the beautiful one' 120m M/Y Indah from Opalinski Design House Very much ‘the beautiful one' 120m M/Y Indah from Opalinski Design House

An unprecedented year for Maritimo in 2020

Maritimo closes 2020 with its one of its strongest ever forward order books and heightened interest Australia's leading luxury motor yacht manufacturer, Maritimo, closes 2020 with its one of its strongest ever forward order books and heightened interest in its range internationally.

Meet the Jeanneau Leader 12.5

It's time to climb onboard to discover everything the new Leader 12.5 has to offer This new 40-foot outboard has a multi-mission attitude: a do-everything layout above and a lower deck that combines clever and comfortable space for overnighting.

Days of old: Exploring Stiltsville

Stories that go with the flow Originally a neighbourhood of 27 homes on pilings in the middle of the water, the first shack was built in the 1930s by Eddie 'Crawfish' Walker and his fishermen friends who started an island kingdom offering bait, beer, chowder and gambling.

Bayliss 67' Overtime construction update

The hull jigs have been set into place and secured The last few weeks have been eventful in the hull shop for Overtime (Bayliss 67'). With the jig base together, the hull jigs were set into place and secured.

Meet the Jeanneau Leader 10.5 Series 2

Climb on board for a ride Totally revised and inspired by the 12.5, the NEW Leader 10.5 Series 2 features an all-new running surface and the entire hull is now vacuum-bag resin-infused bringing more strength and more rigidity to this sport boat.

Special edition MCY 105

The yacht that goes beyond trends Welcome onboard the MCY 105, the Italian luxury yacht that looks like no other. Each MCY 105 is a real one-off creation, a blend of accurate craftsmanship, cutting-edge technologies and an innovative building process.