Introducing Panache - Whitehaven 8000 Sports Yacht

by Whitehaven Motor Yachts 17 Dec 13:46 PST

One of the most exciting developments in 2020 for Whitehaven Motor Yachts has been the build of our largest yacht to date, the Whitehaven 8000. Now the finished yacht has arrived in Australia and we are proud to introduce Panache.

Based on the popular Whitehaven 7500, Panache is an 80-foot sports yacht which prioritises style and comfort without sacrificing speed, manoeuvrability or prowess. This yacht is the third Whitehaven for Ray and Denise, a couple who know a thing or two about long-range cruising and the best motor yacht for the intrepid.

Based in the Northern Territory, Ray and Denise cruise far and wide along the Australian coastline to our most remote destinations. This demands certain features from a motor yacht, least of all a large garage to house an equally large aluminium tender which is essential in places like The Kimberley.

Having spent many years cruising in their Whitehaven 7500, Finito, they knew they need a greater space for a larger tender which could easily be launched and retrieved from the transom. Yet they did not want to lose the luxurious, thoughtful and bespoke interior of the Whitehaven, the large walkaround decks, nor the integrated entertaining and dining spaces; all of which are hallmark features of Whitehaven.

So, in February of this year, with a new design specific to their needs, building began on the Whitehaven 8000. Cue a global pandemic in one of the most tumultuous years on record and yet the build marched on. The shipping date was always set for September and the yard delivered right on time.

Panache arrived safely to Brisbane in October then headed down to Whitehaven's base on the Gold Coast for commissioning and final touches. She was displayed at the recent Festival of Boating at Sanctuary Cove and was must-see. Queues of boating enthusiasts waited to see her modern aesthetics, intuitive ergonomics and what is achievable from a truly custom build.

"Ray and Denise very kindly allowed us to exhibit this yacht at the Festival of Boating alongside YKnot, which was incidentally their first Whitehaven, and our new Harbour Classic 40. It gave those who visited the event the opportunity to see the level of quality and finish which comes from Whitehaven's strong design and production protocols across both the range of our designs and the test of time," offers Whitehaven's Managing Director, Bruce Scott.

