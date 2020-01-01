Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2019 HEADER

Introducing Panache - Whitehaven 8000 Sports Yacht

by Whitehaven Motor Yachts 17 Dec 13:46 PST
Panache - Whitehaven 8000 Sports Yacht © Whitehaven Motor Yachts

One of the most exciting developments in 2020 for Whitehaven Motor Yachts has been the build of our largest yacht to date, the Whitehaven 8000. Now the finished yacht has arrived in Australia and we are proud to introduce Panache.

Based on the popular Whitehaven 7500, Panache is an 80-foot sports yacht which prioritises style and comfort without sacrificing speed, manoeuvrability or prowess. This yacht is the third Whitehaven for Ray and Denise, a couple who know a thing or two about long-range cruising and the best motor yacht for the intrepid.

Based in the Northern Territory, Ray and Denise cruise far and wide along the Australian coastline to our most remote destinations. This demands certain features from a motor yacht, least of all a large garage to house an equally large aluminium tender which is essential in places like The Kimberley.

Having spent many years cruising in their Whitehaven 7500, Finito, they knew they need a greater space for a larger tender which could easily be launched and retrieved from the transom. Yet they did not want to lose the luxurious, thoughtful and bespoke interior of the Whitehaven, the large walkaround decks, nor the integrated entertaining and dining spaces; all of which are hallmark features of Whitehaven.

Introducing Panache - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts
Introducing Panache - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts

So, in February of this year, with a new design specific to their needs, building began on the Whitehaven 8000. Cue a global pandemic in one of the most tumultuous years on record and yet the build marched on. The shipping date was always set for September and the yard delivered right on time.

Proud owners of Whitehaven 8000 Sports Yacht - Panache - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts
Proud owners of Whitehaven 8000 Sports Yacht - Panache - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts

Panache arrived safely to Brisbane in October then headed down to Whitehaven's base on the Gold Coast for commissioning and final touches. She was displayed at the recent Festival of Boating at Sanctuary Cove and was must-see. Queues of boating enthusiasts waited to see her modern aesthetics, intuitive ergonomics and what is achievable from a truly custom build.

Whitehaven 8000 Sports Yacht Panache with proud owners Ray and Denise, and Whitehaven founders Keith and Ryan. - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts
Whitehaven 8000 Sports Yacht Panache with proud owners Ray and Denise, and Whitehaven founders Keith and Ryan. - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts

"Ray and Denise very kindly allowed us to exhibit this yacht at the Festival of Boating alongside YKnot, which was incidentally their first Whitehaven, and our new Harbour Classic 40. It gave those who visited the event the opportunity to see the level of quality and finish which comes from Whitehaven's strong design and production protocols across both the range of our designs and the test of time," offers Whitehaven's Managing Director, Bruce Scott.

Contact the Whitehaven team to discuss your next yacht.

whitehavenmotoryachts.com.au

Marking 10 years of Whitehaven - Ryan Hanson (L) and Keith Hanson (R) - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts
Marking 10 years of Whitehaven - Ryan Hanson (L) and Keith Hanson (R) - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts

Related Articles

BoatUS warns boaters to be wary
Of letters arriving offering renewal of USCG documentation Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS) is advising boaters with vessels that have a U.S. Coast Guard Certificate of Documentation to be wary of any letter arriving by U.S. mail offering renewal. Posted on 16 Dec First Vicem 50 Classic en route to the U.S.
With four other units in production The first hull in the new 50 Classic line from Turkish yacht builder Vicem Yachts has completed factory sea trials and is currently en route to the United States for delivery. Posted on 16 Dec A curious thing, that...
The Beach Club. Found in everything from 650 feet down to just fifty feet The Beach Club. Found in everything from 650 feet down to just fifty feet, and the term itself is about as synonymous as Liquid Paper was to the correction fluid market, if you're old enough to remember that era. Posted on 16 Dec Three new highlights of Leen-Trimarans
The stunning flybridge, exceptional owner suite, proven and reliable hulls The upper deck of the LEEN offers an impressive surface area, (more than 34 m2 for the LEEN 56, equivalent to the flybridge of a monohull of more than 62 feet). Posted on 14 Dec Bahamas Silent Island construction to start soon
Silent-Yachts solar powered luxury resort Silent Resorts, exclusive partner with Silent-Yachts, the Austrian company that produces innovative solar electric catamarans, has secured a SILENT 55 as its inaugural promotional yacht Posted on 13 Dec Exploration of the Azimut 53 continues
This second leg focuses on an aspect that is as fascinating as it is difficult to define As the newest member of our Flybridge collection continues to take shape, we resume our voyage of discovery of this jewel of Italian creativity and design. Posted on 13 Dec 36m Moonen Martinique YN201 construction begins
The 36 metre superyacht is scheduled to be available in Summer 2022 Dutch superyacht builder Moonen Yachts has officially begun construction on their latest superyacht, with the keel laying ceremony of YN201 taking place on Friday, November 27th. Posted on 12 Dec The asymmetry concept at its highest expression
Sanlorenzo unveils flagship SL120Asymmetric with asymmetric layout After having revolutionized nautical design with the launch of the world's first asymmetrical yacht, Sanlorenzo continues to shape traditional on-board balances, taking the asymmetric concept to new expressive heights. Posted on 12 Dec 120m M/Y Indah from Opalinski
Very much ‘the beautiful one' 120m M/Y Indah from Opalinski Design House Very much ‘the beautiful one' 120m M/Y Indah from Opalinski Design House Posted on 12 Dec An unprecedented year for Maritimo in 2020
Maritimo closes 2020 with its one of its strongest ever forward order books and heightened interest Australia's leading luxury motor yacht manufacturer, Maritimo, closes 2020 with its one of its strongest ever forward order books and heightened interest in its range internationally. Posted on 10 Dec
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy