Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2019 HEADER

Homeschooling and working a breeze aboard a Riviera in Tasmania

by Riviera 21 Dec 13:19 PST
Homeschooling and working a breeze aboard a Riviera in Tasmania © Riviera Australia

The Tapping family's Riviera 37 this year played a vital role in homeschooling, remote work, as a sailing support vessel and as a general tonic for health and happiness.

The Hobart-based family keeps Manta Ray on the east coast of Tasmania at the small fishing village of Triabunna. They're used to long weekend getaways but, like most boating families in Australia, that changed when restrictions to boating were introduced.

Home schooling for Olive and Howard Tapping isn't so bad aboard their Riviera - photo © Riviera Australia
Home schooling for Olive and Howard Tapping isn't so bad aboard their Riviera - photo © Riviera Australia

After travelling through congested airports in the middle of March and chatting with a friend who is a surgeon, Sam and Amanda Tapping were persuaded to self-isolate their family ahead of the general community. Coincidentally, Manta Ray was booked in for maintenance in Hobart at the end of March, so the Tappings headed up the coast to retrieve their boat and cruised their way down over three days.

"We made the decision to keep the kids at home at that early stage, before online learning was available," says Amanda. Son Howard is 16 years old and daughter Olive is 14 years old - both are keen yachts people.

"They were feeling a bit behind in the classroom and were wanting to keep up with everyone. So, while we brought the boat down to Hobart, they did their school work while I worked on the back deck or up on the flybridge with Sam."

The Tappings make the most of day trips while the weather is good - photo © Riviera Australia
The Tappings make the most of day trips while the weather is good - photo © Riviera Australia

The best way to work

Working on Manta Ray is nothing new to Amanda, who happens to sell medical equipment to hospitals.

"I often work from the boat over summer. Sam can take time off in January, but I work for myself and it doesn't seem to stop. It's fabulous working from the boat, the best way really. I get up early and work in the mornings. I'm lucky I can do a lot of it remotely, although I've been caught out on teleconferences with the kids fishing in the background yelling, 'Mum, mum, I caught a squid!"

Manta Ray acts as Howard and Olive's support boat has they are both keen yachties - photo © Riviera Australia
Manta Ray acts as Howard and Olive's support boat has they are both keen yachties - photo © Riviera Australia

Recognising the benefits of boating for mental and physical wellbeing, on April 8, Marine and Safety Tasmania updated its guidelines by restricting recreational boat owners to launch within the municipality of their primary residential address, and for day trips only. Naturally, the Tappings decided to keep Manta Ray in Hobart.

"We were lucky we brought the boat down when we did," says Amanda. "And we thought it would be handy to have as a place to quarantine if we needed," adds Sam.

Being able to see and talk to friends from afar from their boat has helped the Tappings cope well with isolation - photo © Riviera Australia
Being able to see and talk to friends from afar from their boat has helped the Tappings cope well with isolation - photo © Riviera Australia

Long weekend trips away

While the Tappings are used to long weekend trips away on Manta Ray, they were ever grateful to be able to head out locally for the day.

"Amanda and I were still working, but for the kids just getting out for a drive in the car was heaven, so you can imagine what boating was like for them," says Sam.

"We'd been using it for day trips, one weekend with another Riviera and another friend's boat. We didn't raft up, but managed a triangle anchor-off with the duckboards facing about five metres away from each other. It was great to be able to see our friends from afar and it was cool for the kids to be able to see and talk to their friends too."

After a long Tasmanian winter Manta Ray is now ready for week-long summer adventures - photo © Riviera Australia
After a long Tasmanian winter Manta Ray is now ready for week-long summer adventures - photo © Riviera Australia

Olive especially had been desperate to get back in the water in her little yacht. When the yacht club was closed, Manta Ray acted as a support vessel. The Riviera also came in handy as a support vessel when Howard helmed the Hutchins School Sailing Academy SB20 in the Australian nationals at the end of March.

After enjoying day trips and Friday night takeouts at the marina during the lockdown, the Tappings are now planning week-long summertime adventures aboard their Riviera.

Related Articles

A summer adventure aboard Sur Reel
Cruising America's wild north-west In 2017, Jess and Jennifer Roper embarked on a summer cruising adventure aboard their Riviera 575 SUV Sur Reel through the wild and spectacular waterways around Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada. Posted on 5 Nov Great US adventures aboard a 4800 Sport Yacht
On Laura's list was single-level living with flow between the galley and cockpit When Roger Nulton and Laura Bradley looked into a new motor yacht, they required a fusion between a sport yacht design for all weather and a roomy cruiser that would be comfortable for extended trips. Posted on 22 Oct Puerto Rico dream life on a 505 SUV
Built for blue water Ah, cruising Puerto Rico! Rum, palm trees and cerulean seas. While you'd expect calm conditions to complement the scene, in reality, the Atlantic Ocean buffets the island's north side, and it's often a rough ride to find a sheltered bay. Posted on 31 Aug New York odyssey aboard a Riviera SUV
Ellen and Gary Wasserson discovered a new-found appreciation of The Big Apple Cruising under the Verrazzano Bridge with the Statue of Liberty directly ahead of them and Manhattan Island beckoning, Ellen and Gary Wasserson discovered a new-found appreciation of The Big Apple aboard their Riviera 565 SUV. Posted on 29 Jun Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht
Let the world premiere tour begin As the Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht commences her world premiere tour, anticipation is building among expectant owners eager to step aboard their dream motor yacht for the first time. Posted on 18 Jun Riviera celebrates 20th Sports Motor Yacht launch
Now cruising some of the world's most exotic waters The 72 and 68 Sports Motor Yachts, the flagships of the luxurious Riviera collection, have reached a significant milestone in production with the completion of Hull 20 following the new designs being launched in 2018. Posted on 6 Jun Cruising Myanmar on a 68 Sports Motor Yacht
Freedom in South East Asia and Myanmar's restricted waters The world's your oyster on a 68 Sports Motor Yacht, so say Jacky and Rudi who recently returned to their home port of Phuket after cruising the Mergui Archipelago on a 10-day trip. Posted on 26 May Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht kisses the water
The newest addition to Riviera's collection The newest addition to Riviera's internationally acclaimed Sports Motor Yacht collection, the 64 SMY, has just been launched as she approaches her world premiere in June. Posted on 25 May Living aboard a Riviera 68 Sports Motor Yacht
What ensued was a trip of a lifetime lasting almost six months Inspired by the majesty of their new Riviera 68 Sports Motor Yacht, Living the Life, Regan and Sandra Fleming last year took their 11-year-old son out of the classroom and into the 'school of South Pacific life'. Posted on 15 May Riviera reaches two major production milestones
Another highly productive period for the New Yacht Development team Australia's largest luxury motor yacht builder, Riviera, has recently reached two major production milestones that fully bring into focus the stylish and grand shape of the highly anticipated Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht. Posted on 27 Apr
Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMaritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy