Please select your home edition
Edition
Highfield Boats - Power - LEADERBOARD

Introducing the all new Fleming 85

by Fleming Yachts 23 Dec 21:12 PST

The goal was to design and build literally the finest possible ocean going pilothouse motor yacht, in every respect.

From the renowned naval architects of Norman R Wrights and Sons and the use of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) software to fine tune the hull design to ensure it is absolutely the most efficient and most beautiful semi-displacement hull on the water.

It's not often that Fleming unveils a new model. The Fleming 55, for example, was first introduced in 1986, and while it has undergone hundreds of changes since then, it still remains a popular choice today for our customers. Fleming believes in making adjustments to our design when a need is identified, without consistently changing our models year after year. We believe this benefits our owners in many ways, including the re-sale value of their vessel.

Fleming 85 Enclosed Vray - photo © Fleming Yachts
Fleming 85 Enclosed Vray - photo © Fleming Yachts
Fleming 85 Enclose Interior Pilothouse - photo © Fleming Yachts
Fleming 85 Enclose Interior Pilothouse - photo © Fleming Yachts

Fleming is the 'Ultimate Cruising Yacht" and with the construction of the new Fleming 85 , we are now able to offer true ocean-crossing range. The new Fleming 85 features multiple layout options for your specific taste and requirements. The new model will be offered in both open and enclosed flybridge versions.

Fleming 85 - photo © Fleming Yachts
Fleming 85 - photo © Fleming Yachts

Fleming 85 - photo © Fleming Yachts
Fleming 85 - photo © Fleming Yachts

"Our aim here with the 85 is simply to build the finest possible ocean-going pilothouse motor yacht, in every respect," said Adi Shard, Fleming Director and Design Engineer.

Specifications - Fleming 85

  • LOA 85' 2" (25.98m)
  • Beam Max 21' 2" (6.48m)
  • Draft 5' 5" (1.69m)
  • W/L to top of mast: 26' 6" (8.10m)
  • Displacement min: 165,048 Lbs. (74,865kg)
  • Displacement max: 197,800 Lbs. (89,721kg)
  • Main Engines: Twin MAN V12-1550 HP @ 2,300 RPM
  • Transmissions: Twin Disc MGX 6599A with Quickshift
  • Engine Controls: Twin Disc EC600 with EJS and EPS
  • Driveline: Aqua Drive CV60 & HDL 780HT
  • Generators: Two Onan eQD 29 Kw 240v 60Hz (27Kw 230v 50Hz)
  • Stabilizers: Humphree 16 sq. ft (1.5 sq. m) fins zero-speed, 24 vdc
  • Interceptors: Humphree (Active Ride Control System)
  • Bow Thruster: Twin Disc BP600 82HP Hydraulic
  • Stern Thruster Twin Disc BP400 47HP Hydraulic
  • Fuel: 3,170 USG (12,000 Liters)
  • Water: 500 USG (1,900 Liters)
  • Black Water Tank: 224 USG (850 Liters) in single FRP tank
  • Grey Water Tank: 224 USG (850 Liters) in single FRP tank
Standard equipment

We are renowned for equipping all Fleming yachts with a high level of standard equipment. As this is our flagship we have gone all out. Each Fleming 85 will come standard with the following and more: Solar panels, Lithium-ion batteries, 2200lb Steelhead deck crane, Twin Ultra anchors with hi-tensile S/S chain, Twin Maxwell windlasses, Black water treatment system, Double glazed windows for thermal insulation, Watermaker, Warping winches and all the best subsidiary equipment available.

Related Articles

Tony Parker's Infinity Nine yacht construction
The build is going on at full speed at AvA Yachts AvA Yachts is happy to announce a construction update on the progress of M/Y Infinity Nine, the 2nd of Ava's Kando series being built for Tony Parker, NBA Basketball Star. Posted today at 3:03 pm Heesen announces sale of 50m Steel hybrid yacht
Highly customised motor yacht set for delivery in 2024 Heesen is proud to announce the sale of a highly customised motor yacht based on the proven platform of the 50-metre Steel Class. YN 20150, code-named Project Oslo24, is the fifth yacht sold by Heesen in 2020, and the second sold in December. Posted today at 2:30 pm Hubbell overcome onboard USB charging issues
The Hubbell Marine USB Charger Receptacle fits any standard box or bracket Small electronics with lithium-ion batteries need to be recharged, but using power adapters of questionable quality can be a fire hazard. Posted on 23 Dec Two-time Hinckley owners live aboard Talaria 43
While relocating during Covid-19 With seasoned experience cruising and racing sailboats, these owners joined the Hinckley family back in 2011 when they purchased a Talaria 44. Posted on 23 Dec In conversation with Captain Matthew Curtis
Currently the Captain of 27 metre Moonen built superyacht BOTTI Currently the Captain of 27 metre Moonen built superyacht BOTTI, over the next year Matthew will face a whole new set of challenges and achievements as he becomes Captain of 'in-build' 36m Moonen Martinique, YN200. Posted on 23 Dec Introducing the X-Power 33C
It was a big moment in the company history. Friday, it was time to test drive and to become familiar with the performance of the engine and the functionalities of the electronic equipment. Posted on 23 Dec The Lady is for exploring
Construction is continuing at an excellent pace on the 34-metre explorer Lady Lene The hull and superstructure have just been married and the aluminium hull is ready for next stages. Always an asset in terms of quality, the fact that Van der Valk has all disciplines in-house also makes such a build all more efficient in days like this. Posted on 22 Dec A record year for Custom Line
Closing 2020 with yachts totalling over 200 metres sold in the last 3 months In a very unusual year, Custom Line reports a significant rise in its order book and continues to win over more and more owners and enthusiasts. Posted on 22 Dec 100 reasons to celebrate
Celebrating Hull #100 of the Aquila 36 Power Catamaran The Aquila team is proud to announce hull number 100 of the Aquila 36 Sport Power Catamaran has rolled off the production line, on its way to its new owner. Posted on 22 Dec 100' Jim Smith Tournament Boat makes a splash
Making a two-mile trek over land at from Hinckley Yacht Services in Stuart Late last month, Ovation, a 100' Jim Smith Tournament Boat made a two-mile trek over land from the manufacturer to the Hinckley Yacht Services yard in Stuart, Florida where she made her first splash. Posted on 21 Dec
Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Maritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy