Introducing the all new Fleming 85

by Fleming Yachts 23 Dec 21:12 PST

The goal was to design and build literally the finest possible ocean going pilothouse motor yacht, in every respect.

From the renowned naval architects of Norman R Wrights and Sons and the use of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) software to fine tune the hull design to ensure it is absolutely the most efficient and most beautiful semi-displacement hull on the water.

It's not often that Fleming unveils a new model. The Fleming 55, for example, was first introduced in 1986, and while it has undergone hundreds of changes since then, it still remains a popular choice today for our customers. Fleming believes in making adjustments to our design when a need is identified, without consistently changing our models year after year. We believe this benefits our owners in many ways, including the re-sale value of their vessel.

Fleming is the 'Ultimate Cruising Yacht" and with the construction of the new Fleming 85 , we are now able to offer true ocean-crossing range. The new Fleming 85 features multiple layout options for your specific taste and requirements. The new model will be offered in both open and enclosed flybridge versions.

"Our aim here with the 85 is simply to build the finest possible ocean-going pilothouse motor yacht, in every respect," said Adi Shard, Fleming Director and Design Engineer.

Specifications - Fleming 85

LOA 85' 2" (25.98m)

Beam Max 21' 2" (6.48m)

Draft 5' 5" (1.69m)

W/L to top of mast: 26' 6" (8.10m)

Displacement min: 165,048 Lbs. (74,865kg)

Displacement max: 197,800 Lbs. (89,721kg)

Main Engines: Twin MAN V12-1550 HP @ 2,300 RPM

Transmissions: Twin Disc MGX 6599A with Quickshift

Engine Controls: Twin Disc EC600 with EJS and EPS

Driveline: Aqua Drive CV60 & HDL 780HT

Generators: Two Onan eQD 29 Kw 240v 60Hz (27Kw 230v 50Hz)

Stabilizers: Humphree 16 sq. ft (1.5 sq. m) fins zero-speed, 24 vdc

Interceptors: Humphree (Active Ride Control System)

Bow Thruster: Twin Disc BP600 82HP Hydraulic

Stern Thruster Twin Disc BP400 47HP Hydraulic

Fuel: 3,170 USG (12,000 Liters)

Water: 500 USG (1,900 Liters)

Black Water Tank: 224 USG (850 Liters) in single FRP tank

Grey Water Tank: 224 USG (850 Liters) in single FRP tank

We are renowned for equipping all Fleming yachts with a high level of standard equipment. As this is our flagship we have gone all out. Each Fleming 85 will come standard with the following and more: Solar panels, Lithium-ion batteries, 2200lb Steelhead deck crane, Twin Ultra anchors with hi-tensile S/S chain, Twin Maxwell windlasses, Black water treatment system, Double glazed windows for thermal insulation, Watermaker, Warping winches and all the best subsidiary equipment available.