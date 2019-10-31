X-Power 33C launched

X-Power 33C © X-Yachts X-Power 33C © X-Yachts

by X-Yachts 22 Dec 21:04 PST

Last week, the Red Baron, the X-Power 33C was launched for the first time. It was a big moment in the company history...

Friday, it was time to test drive and to become familiar with the performance of the engine and the functionalities of the electronic equipment;

CEO, Kræn Brinck Nielsen was thrilled: "We decided to keep the launch and test drive internally. But to be honest, I can't wait to show off this new beauty!"

X-Yachts opens its doors again in the days of 15 - 17 January in Haderslev. On 16?? January, the X-Power 33C will be unveiled and christened. The first presentation can be followed by livestream for those not able to attend the boat show.

