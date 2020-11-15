Please select your home edition
Ensign End of 2020 Update

by Ensign Yachts 30 Dec 2020 23:29 PST
Ensign Update © Ensign Yacht Group

 

Welcome to our final update of 2020 with our latest top picks and luxurious new boats which are ready and waiting for your next adventure.

We hope you have all had a wonderful Xmas, despite any disruptions and as the year draws to a close we wish you all the best for 2021.

 

Our sales team has had great success in the lead up to Xmas with a record breaking amount of sales. Now is still a great time to sell! With limited supply we are seeing fantastic results. Get in touch to discuss.

 

We hope you enjoy our top picks and update below and look forward to getting you out on the water in the New Year!
 

Happy boating!
The Ensign Yachts Team

 

 

 

Featured New Models

 

Below is a selection of the popular models from some of the premier brands we represent

 

 

The All new 2021 Bavaria C38

 

Best sailing characteristics meet maximum comfort and value!  This latest offering is one of the best models Bavaria has produced in terms of value!

 

True to their build philosophy of creating the best balance of value, quality and performance, the all new C38 is 'Best in Class' featuring:

  • unrivalled volume
  • easy handling
  • great performance
  • huge cockpit and ample space for on water living or the crew.

 

Ensign Yachts has one pre-ordered and on it's way to Australia, ready to purchase!

 

If you are not familiar with the new direction Bavaria has taken with the C-line range, we look forward to hearing from you. The C38 offers much more sailing, space and value than its dimensions suggest!

 

Check out the recent test in the video below and click here for more info.

 

 

 
Bavaria Vida 33
 
The all new Bavaria Vida 33 is a bold new direction from Bavaria Yachts. This is the first time the German leader in production boats had made an outboard driven day boat. It is based on the Neo from Greenline. Bavaria bought the design from the strained polish builder earlier this year.

 

The layout boasts excellent on water leisure space. Best in class for entertaining! The Vida is a luxury day boat like a Chris Craft combined with a RIB or Bowrider. Offering some of the best features of all three. All with a luxury private head and sleeping space.
 
Click for more info

 
Nautitech Open 46
 
The 46 Open has been designed for people who love exploring the oceans. It doesn't matter whether this is only for a few days or for an extended journey. The joy of lying at anchor in secluded coves, or sailing at speed from port to port - with the 46 Open you can experience all this without sacrificing comfort or luxury.

 

The 46 Open is the perfect combination of performance and comfort, with the right balance of weight and equipment. You will feel the marine sensations of this boat safely.

 
 
Click for more info

 

 

 
Rhea 23
 
The 23 Open from Rhéa Marine is the perfect dayboat for Sydney Harbour, the Broadwater or Melbourne Bay.

 

This beautifully designed and versatile French dayboat is crafted in the shipyard in La Rochelle on the west coast of France.The 23 Open has a secured walkaround, banquettes convertible into a large sunbathing area, optional T-top or bimini, plenty of storage and seating and a mini galley and head. 

 

Take a look at the rest of their range by clicking here.
 
Click for more info

 
Bering 77
 
A Steel semi custom raised pilothouse long range expedition trawler, the new B77 features a major design departure from previous Bering models

 

The trademark Bering Portuguese bridge has been merged into the foredeck creating an additional outdoor entertaining zone.

 

The raised vantage point with comfortable seating provides the perfect space to enjoy forward vistas of the open ocean while underway.

 
 
Click for more info

 

 

 
Tofinou 9.7
 
The Tofinou 9.7 is the latest in the Tofinou range. With this new model, the Latitude 46 Shipyard is developing a neoclassical style thanks to the work of the architect Michele Molino and the shipyard's design office.

 

The deck plan, whose style is inspired by Peugeot Design, can be adapted to suit a solo or crewed navigation program. The Tofinou 9.7 accommodates an ergonomic and safe cockpit extended by a rear bathing deck.
 
Click for more info

 
Bavaria S40 HT
 
A dream design for dream days.  We want you to feel at home on board a Bavaria. That's why we do everything we can to make it as near perfect as possible.

 

The lines of the S40 are the work of the best designers in the world, her construction that of the best engineers.

 

This will be evident to you in her driving pleasure, safety and economic efficiency - and the happy smile on your face. You want to bet!?
 
Click for more info

 

 

 
Bavaria C57
 
Just imagine it - everything you've seen in previous Bavaria Yachts now comes in entirely new dimensions: more performance, more space, more comfort, more luxury, more freedom, more relaxation.

 

Enjoy technical refinements such as self-tacking jib, bow and stern thrusters or winches within reach of the helm for extremely easy sailing, dinghy garage, three large sunbathing areas on deck plus the largest bathing platform in its class. Everything you need for an even more enjoyable on-board experience.

  
 
Click for more info

 
Nautitech Open 40
 
The perfect balance between performance and lifestyle.


With your family or with friends, simply enjoy life from sunrise to sunset and beyond. Relaxing or sunbathing on the trampoline between the hulls at the bow. Snorkelling, diving, stand-up paddling.


Looking for sailing sensations? The Marc Lombard design of the 40 Open will allow you to access remarkable sailing performance, to live greater adventures or explore oceans further.
 

 
 
Click for more info

 

 

Top Picks of our pre-loved Yachts

 

Check out the top picks from our current listings. Youll need to get in fast though as they are moving quickly.

Do you have a boat for sale? Please get in touch and see why we sell more boats than anyone in the country.

 

 

Sunseeker Predator 72

 
AU $ 920,000
This 72 Predator has a on water presents that makes you take note, one of the most popular models ever ...
Ref No: EPM 786
 
More Info
 
Sunbird 80

 
US $ 800,000
Lamberti / Sunbird. Here's a huge 80' luxury flybridge cruiser at a small boat price. We can ...
Ref No: EPM 787
 
More Info
 

Riviera 51 Open Flybridge

 
AU $ 598,500
Riviera 51 Open Flybridge. The perfect blend of style, functionality & size. "Longshot" is ...
Ref No: EPM 768
 
More Info
 
Fairway 41 Flybridge Cruiser

 
AU $ 178,000
Is this one of the best Fairway Flybridges for the money? A one owner boat that has had a lot of options ...
Ref No: EPM 193
 
More Info
 

Four Winns Vista 328

 
AU $ 115,000 JUST SOLD
Just traded and available right now! This much loved and enjoyed Four Winns now can be yours. Owner has bought ...

 
Ref No: EPM 773
 
More Info
 
Bavaria Cruiser 51

 
AU $ 599,000
2015 Bavaria Cruiser 51 - launched November 2015. The Cruiser line are stylish, smart and big on comfort. ...

 
Ref No: ESC 454
 
More Info
 

Bavaria C45

 
AU $ 549,000
This current model C45 offers the combination of luxury and performance like no other vessel Bavaria has ever ...
Ref No: ESC 369
 
More Info
 
Sydney Yachts GTS43

 
AU $ 420,000
This extremely well maintained & successful 2011 built IRC racer/ cruiser, came out of the blocks and won ...
Ref No: ESC 458
 
More Info
 

Sparkman & Stephens 51

 
AU $ 265,000
S&S 51 Pilothouse. A true blue water passage maker ready for her next owner and adventure. ...
Ref No: ESC 448
 
More Info
 
Sydney Yachts 40

 
AU $ 118,500
Sydney 40 ORCi Racer. Business as Usual is very well cared for Swept Spreader rig race yacht that ...
Ref No: ESC 462
 
More Info
 

 

 

The following are a selection of our recent sales. Our brokers have had great success in the lead up to Xmas as people seek to take advantage of our spectacular waterways in these crazy times. We have been achieving fantastic prices with a record breaking amount of sales

 

 

Nordhavn 50

 
AU $ 735,000 SOLD
Ready to Escape - Then this Nordhavn 50 is for you!!! These truly go anywhere / anytime passage makers ...
Ref No: EPM 769
 
More Info
 
Nordhavn 55

 
AU $ 1,450,000 SOLD
Exile - Nordhaven 55 Pilothouse. Boldly going where big boats go, the N55 offers the interior room of ...
Ref No: EPM 759
 
More Info
 

Dyna 46

 
AU $ 275,000 SOLD
Attention live board / cruising boaties, here is a rare Dyna with the Aft Cabin layout. And it's lovely, ...
Ref No: EPM 789
 
More Info
 
Dyna 50

 
AU $ 339,000 SOLD
A prime example of this very popular model. Original owner ticked all the boxes on this one - Very highly ...
Ref No: EPM 767
 
More Info
 

Mainship Pilot 30

 
AU $ 134,500 SOLD
Mainship 30 Express Pilot boat. Old meets new in this classic gentlemen's launch with modern day ...
Ref No: EPM 784
 
More Info
 
Vitech 60 Motor Yacht

 
AU $ 299,000 SOLD
Big volume live aboard or long distance cruiser has just had a new heart transplant. Just look below: - ...
Ref No: EPM 504
 
More Info
 

Bavaria Vision 46

 
AU $ 325,000 SOLD
The Bavaria Vision 46 was designed for the cruising couple who want to spend longer periods of time away and ...
Ref No: ESC 457
 
More Info
 
Beneteau First 45

 
AU $ 312,000 SOLD
Beneteau First 45 Racing edition - Dreki Sunnan (previous known as Victoire). "Dreki Sunnan" is ...
Ref No: ESC 461
 
More Info
 

Beneteau Oceanis 43

 
AU $ 239,000 SOLD
Beneteau Oceanis 43 2008. This very popular Beneteau Oceanis 43 model is fully equipped to ...
Ref No: ESC 460
 
More Info
 
Bavaria 44

 
AU $ 180,000 SOLD
Possibly the best sail-away second hand Bavaria on the market today! Having just been given a birthday refit ...
Ref No: ESC 420
 
More Info
 

 

 

Due to challenging Covid travel restrictions the Ensign network's value is more apparent than ever. Having trusted colleagues on the ground all around the country in key centers is allowing us to service the demands of the domestic, interstate and international markets better and give both buyer and seller the confidence to progress.

 

Recent interstate, international and virtual sales are testament to the team's commitment to move with the times and provide transparent and professional service.

 

Although an uncertain period lies ahead, the entire Ensign Yachts team is here to help you navigate the conditions!

 

- Andy Howden, MD and Head of Sales

 

 

www.ensignyachts.com.au | enquiries@ensignyachts.com.au | 1300 609 900

 

 
© 2020 Ensign Yachts
 

