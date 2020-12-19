Please select your home edition
Horizon V68 Hull Four launched

by Horizon Yachts 14 Jan 09:19 PST

Horizon Yachts is pleased to announce the launch of the latest V68 from the Horizon Vision shipyard. Built for a U.S.-based owner, this build marks the fourth hull of the Jonathan Quinn Barnett-designed V68 model, and is the first to feature an enclosed bridge configuration.

Perhaps it's a sign of the times when the deal, design and build details of a custom yacht have been handled entirely virtually, but that is the case with this latest Horizon V68 yacht build, which was commissioned by an experienced American owner based on the West Coast.

Horizon V68 Hull Four - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon V68 Hull Four - photo © Horizon Yachts

Distinguished by a plumb bow and a wide beam, the stylish Horizon V68 is the result of a long collaboration between Horizon Yachts and designer Jonathan Quinn Barnett. The design intention is to incorporate every amenity desired aboard a large, long-range yacht tailored for effortless owner operation. Christened Vindicator, the V68 Hull Four accommodates up to six guests in a three-cabin layout comprised of a midship master suite, a VIP in the bow and a convertible twin.

On the main deck, the V68 design emphasizes unobstructed views via expansive windows. A custom motorized screen cover hides the television when not in use. The feeling of spaciousness and being one with the water is further enhanced by the open-plan layout of the salon that flows into a large joined galley and country kitchen. Heated floors and quartz countertops are among the many amenities fitted into the country kitchen-style galley, and detailed woodworking is found throughout. A folding glass door augments the indoor/outdoor experience between the main salon and aft deck.

Horizon V68 Hull Four - Helm station - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon V68 Hull Four - Helm station - photo © Horizon Yachts

In lieu of an open flybridge, the owners requested an enclosed skylounge to maximize cruising the region between Washington and California. This welcoming space will undoubtedly see a lot of use and features a bar area and day head opposite a large U-shaped settee and dinette just aft of the helmstation and twin helm chairs. In place of a seating area on the foredeck, the owners specified an expansive storage space of 285 cubic feet to facilitate many long-term cruises.

"We are extremely pleased and proud to bring the first V68 enclosed bridge to the U.S.," said Vision shipyard President Austin Lin. "It was a pleasure working alongside such a knowledgeable and experienced husband and wife team to bring their dreams to life in the new Vindicator."

The V68 is the third model in Horizon's V Series, which includes a V72 and V80. Equipped with twin CAT C18s of 1,150mhp each, the 70ft 10in V68 tops out at 23 knots and cruises comfortably at 18 knots. For more information please contact .

Horizon V68 Hull Four - Layout - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon V68 Hull Four - Layout - photo © Horizon Yachts

