Swan Shadow: The debut of Nautor's Swan in the motor yacht market

by Nautor's Swan 15 Jan 18:39 PST

Nautor's Swan, launches a new project, the celebrated Finnish luxury sailing yacht constructor, is once again pushing its limits by entering the motor boat market with Swan Shadow.

Born from the passion that Leonardo Ferragamo has for the marine world, the Swan Shadow is broadening the range of vessels the Finnish yard offers to its customers, perfectly aligned with the core elements of its brand DNA: Performance, Quality, Elegance.

"For so many years we've been thinking about launching a power boat, but we always resisted this temptation until we really felt we had something really special and unique to present. And this is what is happening with Swan Shadow. She is full of the ingredients we believe in, and we are confident that we are going to make an important statement in the power yacht segment". Leonardo Ferragamo, President.

These core elements, and the values of design and innovation deeply rooted in Nautor's heritage, are also at the base of the concept of Swan Shadow, destined to become a timeless icon.

The new model is marking the completion of the Nautor's Swan portfolio and product lineup with a multipurpose motor yacht concept able to meet Nautor's customer needs, and to reach a performance of up to 55 knots top speed.

"The concept of Swan Shadow is coming from the interaction we have with our owners and discussion about the experience of sailing. The conclusion has been that the need for a 'chase boat' to provide an added dimension to Swan yacht ownership was becoming stronger and stronger". says Giovanni Pomati, Nautor Group CEO. "Today, with Swan Shadow, it seems we have managed to develop a new concept: she's not only a chase boat but a powerboat embodying the core values of Nautor's Swan, answering broader Owner needs like lifestyle enhancement and pride of ownership and able to open up a wider market".

The Design

"The Nautor's Swan heritage and the Design DNA of their vessels were already well known to me and the team, having worked on the design of the ClubSwan 50 previously in collaboration with Nautor and Juan K.

We understood the main design features to carry over from the Swan performance racing yachts and incorporated into this power boat design. This is a leap to a different product category to what Nautor is accustomed to, and a lot of thought also went into thinking about the lifestyle and the different use cases for these vessels. Together we wanted to create something sporty and fun, without compromising on the elegance customers have grown to expect from a Swan.

Performance is an equally important part of Nautor's heritage, and this needs to be factored in when designing the product. We have different options in the range from a short and light-weight T-top to a more substantial, convertible Limousine tender. We also use a bolt-on system on deck that allows for multiple different furniture layouts. With this type of a versatile design, we rely heavily on computational fluid dynamics simulation (CFD) to optimise the performance in all of the various product configurations." Jarkko Jämsén, Swan Shadow Designer

There are several innovative elements in the design, all aimed at enhancing the experience for the Owner.

Nautor's Design DNA is built on a strong heritage and Swan Shadow has to meet the expectations of a clientele accustomed to luxury and performance sailing yachts. The design of Shadow incorporates features that customers might generally expect to see in larger full-custom or semi-custom yachts, features that are not too common in 40-foot powerboats.

One of these features is a movable aft platform, transforming a visually simple design from a fixed platform to a swim platform or a passarelle. The adoption of a movable platform allows better access to the water when enjoying watersports, or easier access to the dock when the vessel is used as a tender.

Another design feature is the addition of optional telescopic roof pillars and moving glass panels to create a convertible cabin. This allows the boat to be used either fully open or closed for privacy and comfort during bad weather.

This vessel is primarily addressed to the more discerning Owners of motor yachts or sailing yachts who are looking for a tender to their main vessels.

In addition, Swan Shadow has been conceived to easily accommodate an overnight or weekend trip to the archipelago. In keeping with the original aim of versatility and focusing on user experience, the layout also fits an additional crew cabin in the bow.

"By making an analysis of the competitors we understood that most of the products currently on the market are limited to just a single specific usage of the boat. Swan Shadow is designed to fill the void of a true multipurpose yacht and provides a powerboat that can meet all the owners' needs, giving the opportunity to choose and change on demand the accessories that define its use. We created the perfect BESPOKE yacht in 40 feet!!!". States Roy Capasso, Swan Shadow Project Leader and Commercial Director.

The Deck

The Swan Shadow features a unique walkaround deck plan with no steps, for experiencing and enjoying the spaces in full safety. A smart bolt-on system allows for several different optional deck layouts. The design is centered around these optional layouts, allowing the owner to select the best suited option according to his personal lifestyle.

The position of the three outboard engines, from 225 to 350 HP, embedded in the aft platform extends the livable area on deck, and the open stern gives a sensation of closeness to the water, perfectly suited for a boat designed to enjoy the very best of the sea.

Roof options range from a shorter T-Top to an extended Long Top that allows more protection from the elements. The Long Top option can also be equipped with telescopic pillars to work as a convertible Limousine version for added privacy and comfort.

Generous storage is built in under deck, and additional topside bags can be selected to offer more storage volume under the bulwark, allowing handy and safe access to gear while cruising.

The Interiors

The interior has been designed to ensure maximum comfort and style onboard, offering accommodation for either shorter day trips or a longer cruises. The forward cabin is ideally suited for a couple. An additional crew cabin can be installed in the bow to complement the cabin capacity.

The interior styling follows the timeless and classic style of Nautor's Swan interiors, representing a pared-down design and simplified approach that focuses on the essential: carefully designed and well-executed spaces created using top quality materials.

Preliminary Specification: Swan Shadow 42'

Technical Data:

Length overall - LOA 13,23 m - 43.40 ft

Length waterline - LWL 10,70 m - 35.10 ft

Beam 4,3 m - 14.10 ft

Draft to Props 0,86 m - 2.82 ft

Weight (Base Version excl. engines) 4.500 kg

Passengers 10 in Cat. B - 12 in Cat. C

Berths 2 (with Optional Front Cabin 2+1)

Fuel capacity 1.000 l (250 Gal)

Water capacity 130 l (35 Gal)

Construction GRP

CE Classification B: Offshore - C: Coastal

Max Speed Range 37 - 55 Knots

Standard Outboard Engines 3 x 225 HP

Optional Outboard Engines 3 x 250 - 3 x 300 - 3 x 350 HP

Fuel consumption (cruise) 3,2 l/Nm (3 x 225 HP Mercury - 28 Knots)

Hull Design Twin stepped V 20 degrees Hull

Construction

Twin stepped deep V 20 degrees hull with open space deck.

Hull bottom built in GRP using polyester resin and E-glass multi axial variably orientated to optimise the laminate. Hull topsides have a sandwich PVC cored structure with E-glass multi axial skins.

Vacuum infused GRP internal structure with longitudinal and transversal stringers structurally bonded to the hull shell.

Deck built in GRP impregnated with polyester resin using E-glass multi axial; sandwich structure with PVC core and E-glass skins is used on the deck flat areas to reach the best compromise between weight and panels stiffness.

Local reinforcements are laminated for loaded areas (i.e. engine supports, anchor arm, fairleads attachments, etc.).

Surface finish: white gelcoat on the hull and vertical surfaces of the deck; white anti skid gelcoat on deck flat areas (also optionally available is an 8 mm Teak decking).

Deck Arrangement and Interiors

Anchor locker with manually rotating anchor arm, windlass, anchor (16 kg) and chain.

Fairleads on fore and aft deck areas (2 + 2).

Fore deck bow area with V shaped benches and table; by lowering the table the area can be transformed into a V shaped sun-bed.

Pilot area with steering console, engines control panel, windshield, three seats and one fridge under the external seat.

Sliding companionway on the PT side of the pilot console to access the Main Cabin.

Deck hatches for access to large storage areas and coachroof hatches for cabin and toilet ventilation.

Main Cabin with central double berth, mattresses, cushions, storage lockers and separate toilet with sink, marine WC and shower.

Composite T-Top (short) pilot area cover with supports for navigation lights, pole, antennas, navigation instruments, etc.

Large open deck space area behind the pilot seats fitted with wet bar module with sink and locker.

This area can be additionally fitted with optional custom designed deck accessories like aft sun-bed, extra seats, external galley unit, etc.

Large storage area under the cockpit floor directly accessible through large watertight hatches.

Custom designed three-position transom movable platform: driving position, swim & water sports position, and passarelle position.

Propulsion

Three 225 HP Mercury Verado V6 outboards with propellers. Control panel installed on pilot console.

Other propulsion options include 3 x 250 HP Mercury Verado V8, 3 x 300 HP Mercury Verado V8 and 3 x 350 HP Mercury Verado L6.

On-Board System

Electric system with 3 x 120 Ah Lead/AGM 12 V service battery bank, main electric distribution panel 12 V DC + 230 V AC, fuse panel, cabin/toilet lights, navigation lights, 230 V battery charger, galvanic insulator and dock connection plug.

3 x 12 V engine starting battery.

1 x 12 V battery for bowthruster.

Refrigerator installed under the pilot seat.

Fuel tank (approx. 1.000 l) centrally installed under the cockpit floor.

Fresh water system with pressure hot and cold water, 40 litre 230V electric heater, cockpit shower and water tank (approx. 130 l).

Black water system, with electric marine WC, black water tank (approx. 50 litres), vent filter and discharge pump.

Grey water tank with automatic pump fitted under the toilet floor to discharge shower and sink.

Bilge pumps: 1 manual cockpit pump and 2 electric automatic pumps.

Fire extinguishers (4), horn and VHF.