New and innovative features for award-winning Dockmate Remote Control System

by Dockmate 22 Jan 01:25 PST
Dockmate Twin Touchpad Remote © Dockmate

Dockmate, manufacturer of advanced wireless remote controls for yachts, announced todayits next generation remote control transmitters and an all-new mounting option with a custom-designed fixed-mount, wireless charging Cradle.

Key innovations in the upgraded hardware are an easier-to-use interface for the Twin touch pad remote control and added wireless charging capability. The next generation of Dockmate remotes also gain the advanced functionality of a new vibration response, which means that they now have three types of feedback: visual (LEDs), audible (buzzer) and tactile (vibration), for added safety and a more intuitive user experience.

Dockmate Cradle - photo © Dockmate
Dockmate Cradle - photo © Dockmate

With the new Dockmate Cradle fixed-mount, wireless charging pad, users no longer have to choose between a fixed joystick or a remote control. The combination of the Dockmate Twist joystick remote and the new Dockmate Cradle enables a cutting-edge feature: Fixed Joystick Mode. Once the Twist joystick remote is placed in the Cradle, it can be used just like any other third-party joystick docking system. The true innovation is that by taking the remote out of its Cradle, users immediately have the flexibility of a wireless remote control. This gives users incredible savings, both in cost and helm space, as the Cradle only takes up about 3-inches by 8-inches of surface mounting space for a tidier bridge station.

Developed specially by Scanstrut to accommodate the Dockmate remote, the Cradle is also waterproof (IPX6), UV-resistant, and has an anodized aluminum chassis. It can be mounted anywhere inside or out, like on the flybridge, and it can be used to charge cell phones as well. With a charging time from 0% to 100% in less than an hour, the Cradle is perfect for frequent users. It keeps the remote in an easy-to-reach location and ensures the unit has a full battery and is ready-to-use.

Dockmate Twist in the Dockmate Cradle - photo © Dockmate
Dockmate Twist in the Dockmate Cradle - photo © Dockmate

"We're the fastest growing wireless remote control company in the United States because we understand what boaters want with this type of safety equipment, and we're committed to providing a continuously improving system," said Brian Sheehan, Dockmate U.S. spokesperson. "While the Dockmate wireless remote control system is well-known for being an affordable and highly innovative product for slow-speed maneuvering, our next generation offers even more flexibility and the incredible cost savings of adding a fixed joystick, and replacing it with a dual fixed and wireless system."

For more information on the next generation controls or Dockmate, please visit www.dockmate.us.

