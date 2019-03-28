Please select your home edition
Keep clear of big ships

by Maritime Safety Victoria 22 Jan 17:39 PST
Diagram showing a ship's blind spot © Maritime Safety Victoria

Recreational boaters have a responsibility to stay well clear of large vessels. You are prohibited from impeding the passage of big ships in shipping channels.

A ship will sound five short blasts on its whistle if there is a risk of collision with another vessel. Small vessels must take evasive action immediately.

Be aware that a ship's blind spot can extend for many hundreds of metres ahead.

Learn more about safety around ships here.

