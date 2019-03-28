Keep clear of big ships
by Maritime Safety Victoria 22 Jan 17:39 PST
Diagram showing a ship's blind spot © Maritime Safety Victoria
Recreational boaters have a responsibility to stay well clear of large vessels. You are prohibited from impeding the passage of big ships in shipping channels.
A ship will sound five short blasts on its whistle if there is a risk of collision with another vessel. Small vessels must take evasive action immediately.
Be aware that a ship's blind spot can extend for many hundreds of metres ahead.
Learn more about safety around ships here.