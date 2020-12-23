MY 40 on the Gold Coast for a limited time

by Multihull Solutions 22 Jan 19:03 PST

The sensational MY 40 by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts will be available to inspect at our Gold Coast Sales Centre at The Boat Works until the end of January.

Don't miss the chance to discover this remarkable power cat, which strikes the perfect balance of performance and comfort, while delivering speed, low fuel consumption, space, stability and elegance.

Contact the team to arrange an appointment to inspect the MY 40 before she heads off on her next adventure!

