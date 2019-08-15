Please select your home edition
New look boating bible makes it even easier to learn the ropes

by Emily Rundle 2 Feb 22:46 PST

The complete NSW official guide to safe boating has had a revamp and is now available in a new format online.

Acting Executive Director Andrew Mogg said Transport for NSW's boating handbook is the primary source of safe boating information on the waterways and has been updated to make boating rules and regulations clearer for boaters.

"The handbook is not just for skippers. Passengers also have obligations when out on the water," Mr Mogg said.

"This boating handbook update supports the NSW Government's commitment to making information easy to access and simple to understand."

The handbook features clickable contents on topics, including:

  • Staying safe on NSW waterways
  • Licences and registration
  • Lifejackets and safety equipment
  • Being prepared
  • Towing
  • Navigation marks, lights and sounds
  • Waterways and designated areas
  • Emergencies and incidents
Mr Mogg said the release of the updated boating handbook coincided with an increase in boating activity, and more people buying boats and getting a boat licence.

"We recorded a 9 per cent increase in new boat licences issued in 2020 compared to 2019, as well as a 9 per cent increase in the number of new vessels registered," he said.

"All boaters are reminded to always wear a lifejacket - don't risk your life. In NSW, seven out of ten people who drown while boating are not wearing a lifejacket."

The boating handbook will be available as a PDF which can be downloaded from www.rms.nsw.gov.au/maritime/safety-rules/resources/handbook.html

