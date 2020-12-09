The Antares 11 is gaining momentum in Asia Pacific

by Beneteau Asia Pacific 4 Feb 06:32 PST

Since her world premiere at Paris Boat Show in 2019, the Antares 11—flagship model of Beneteau's legendary Antares range, has achieved great commercial success globally. She is also gaining big momentum in Asia Pacific.

The Antares 11 graced the waters in the region last year and was debuted at Boating Rendezvous 2020 in Sydney, Australia. This January, the first Antares 11 in Asia has arrived in Hong Kong, to meet her happy owner and soon to embark on relaxing and comfortable cruises. This model was sold by our dealer in Hong Kong, Simpson Marine.

Carrying on the legacy of over 40 years of innovation and shipbuilding expertise of the Antares line, which launched in 1977, this 11-meter outboard powerboat is a safe, seaworthy, reliable and spacious family cruiser. She can be used for a variety of boating programs, powered by two 300HP outboard engines. The 11 offers two versions: coupé and flybridge for your choices.

The Antares 11 is designed to have the owner enjoy the most of comfort and pleasures at sea. You can both find shelters in the bow area where boasts a Bimini top and sun pads, as well as in the aft cockpit protected by the wheelhouse overhang. The ingenious starboard swim platform creates a terrace at sea and at the same time increases the space of the cockpit. The modular cockpit and the salon area in the wheelhouse are the social spaces onboard.

If you choose the flybridge version, you can steer the boat and enjoy outdoor thrills on it which is fitted with a driving station, two facing port benches, as well as a relaxation area with large sun pads.

The lower deck accommodation layout comprises a master cabin at the bow and a full-beam aft cabin with a double bed and a berth. Together with two people resting in the convertible saloon, the Antares 11 can accommodate up to 7 people, optimizing spaces and enhancing comfort onboard.