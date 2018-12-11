McConaghy commences production of MC63p

MC63p © McConaghy Boats MC63p © McConaghy Boats

by McConaghy Boats 4 Feb 04:04 PST

The MC63p joins McConaghy's highly successful multihull series and the yard are delighted to confirm that the first MC63p has been ordered by internationally acclaimed Whitbread/Volvo sailor and manager of the America's Cup Emirates Team New Zealand, Grant Dalton.

McConaghy's carefully considered use of carbon, precise hull forms and the fixed foils make for a particularly fuel-efficient vessel at her 20-knot cruising speed, yet the MC63p is able to achieve a top speed of 36kts and offers a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

The exterior design and naval architecture comes from KER Design, and echoes the profile and progressive styling that's seen across McConaghy's multihull series.

The MC63p offers two flybridge layouts to choose from, catering to a number of different usage models. The aft flybridge option allows for a bank of seating behind the helm with a sun pad recessed into the coach roof, whilst the extended flybridge option creates a larger space for relaxing or toy stowage, with the addition of a bridge atop the coach roof.

There are three versatile interior arrangements available, allowing for a three or four cabin layout or an arrangement that positions the master suite on the main deck. Twin bunk cabins forward allow for the accommodation of crew and McConaghy welcome a client to specify their own cabin configuration.

"Working together with McConaghy Boats and Ker Design, we have developed this exciting and fuel efficient, semi-foiling power multihull." - Grant Dalton

Retractable glass panels flank the open-plan saloon and galley, and full height bi-fold glass doors connect this dynamic social space to the aft deck.

Interior styling for McConaghy's multihull range comes from Design Unlimited, an award-winning studio with extensive experience in both large custom yachts and the production sector. Their attention to detail and innovative storage solutions, which allow for living space to be maximised, make the MC63p a mini-superyacht with luxury and performance ability perfectly partnered. Clients are also able to connect us with their own preferred interior designer, to create an interior unique to their boat. The interior design for this first MC63p model is by Kit Carlier.

The MC63p carries her tender on an aft cradle, deployed and recovered by a hydraulic lift system. A tender or water toys can also be stowed on the foredeck.