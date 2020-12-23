Please select your home edition
Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts unveils new 40ft Power Cat

by Multihull Solutions 4 Feb 23:35 PST
Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts has launched its new entry-level model, the MY4.S © Multihull Solutions

Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts has announced the latest addition to its award-winning power catamaran range.

With its sleek Sportstop design, the new MY4.S represents a significant rejuvenation of the MY37, and is an exciting addition to the entry-level power cat market.

Defined by exhilarating performance and exceptional volumes that shatter benchmarks set by monohull motor yachts of this size, the new MY4.S will be available in late 2021 and is already in strong demand by Asia Pacific power enthusiasts.

This new model features sleek lines and oversized interior living areas, with the luminous saloon bathed in natural light courtesy of a sunroof and expansive opening to the alfresco cockpit. The exterior plan delivers a choice of areas to relax, including a dedicated sunbathing area in the cockpit and on the spacious foredeck, while the rear platform ensures safe and convenient sea access.

The Owner's suite is remarkable in its size and luxurious finish, and the interior has been finished to the highest standards of contemporary design and quality.

Reaching speeds of up to 22 knots, the MY4.S combines a luxury cruising lifestyle with astonishing performance.

Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts has launched its new entry-level model, the MY4.S - photo © Multihull Solutions
Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts has launched its new entry-level model, the MY4.S - photo © Multihull Solutions

The new model has been launched in line with the shipyard's rebranding of its power catamaran range. The MY40 is now named the MY5, the MY44 has become the MY6, while the Flagship Power 67 remains the same.

Further information on the new MY4.S or any of the Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts range can be obtained by contacting Multihull Solutions on +64 (0) 9 432 7032 or tollfree (within Australia) 1800 855 338, emailing or visiting www.multihullsolutions.com.au.

MY4.S Specifications:

Length Overall: 36.1 ft / 11 m
Bean Overall: 16.8 ft / 5.1 m
Draft: 2.6 ft / 0.80 m
Air Clearance: 12.4 ft / 3.78 m
Displacement (Lightship): 9.5 T (approx.)
Standard Engines: YANMAR 2 x 150 HP - 2 x 111 KW
Range: Up to 1000nm
Fresh Water: 350L
Diesel: 2 x 600L
Maestro (Owner's) version: 1 owner's suite + 1 bathroom / 2 double cabins + 1 bathroom
Quartor version: 4 double cabins + 2 bathrooms
Architect: Daniel Andrieu
Interior designer: Pierangelo Andreani

