Please select your home edition
Edition
PBW newsletters (top)

Lomac RIBs: 60 years of exceptional Italian production, now available in Australia

by Flagstaff Marine 12 Feb 13:13 PST

Tecnica Rib Marine, the Australian importer for Lomac RIBS, and Flagstaff Marine, a leading new boat and second-hand boat brokerage in New South Wales and Queensland have announced a partnership.

Under this partnership Flagstaff Marine will be the exclusive distributor for Lomac RIBS in New South Wales and South East Queensland.

Lomac have been producing RIBS for over 60 years and are highly regarded within the European market. They have a range covering some 58 different models under four brands - the top-of-the-line Gran Turismo, the high-performance Adrenalina and the family day boats and tenders, under the IN and OK brand. Their RIBS range in size from 2.5 m to 14.5 metres and all our made to CE Certification with high quality UV resistant neoprene tubes on an optimized for performance fiberglass hull.

Lomac 660 IN - photo © Flagstaff Marine
Lomac 660 IN - photo © Flagstaff Marine

About Lomac

The new level of performance and versatility

Since the 1960s, Lomac has been the perfect choice for those in search of superior performance, exclusiveness, comfort and quality for the whole family. Today the third generation of the Lo Manto family manufacture Lomacs, and the brand is recognised by its customers for market-leading performance and handling at sea, as testified by multiple international prizes and awards including Boat of the Year and Inflatable Boat of the Year.

Revolutionary ideas

Lomac began with the insight to use special fabric gluing and manufacturing techniques to optimise the production of inflatable boats. The Lo Manto brothers initially sold inflatable boats produced by other brands, but soon fell in love with the boating industry and began to build their own models.

In the early 1980s, Lomac was the first European shipyard to introduce the industry's most revolutionary idea: replacing the simple fabric and slat floor with a fibreglass hull.

The idea proved such a captivating one that it was followed and imitated by shipyards across Europe. This marked the start of a new design for what is widely regarded today as the safest water craft on the market.

Lomac 660 IN - photo © Flagstaff Marine
Lomac 660 IN - photo © Flagstaff Marine

Locally Flagstaff Marine have a Lomac IN600 as their tender in Rushcutters Bay and also have a second IN 600 for sale.

At this years up-coming Sanctuary Cove boat show, Tecnica Ribs Marine and Flagstaff Marine will have on display an Adrenalina 10.5, an IN 660 and on board their Swift Trawler 41, also on display at the show, an Tender 270 LX centre console boat.

Graham Raspass, co-owner of Flagstaff Marine, commented "RIBS are becoming increasingly popular as family day boats and also high-performance cruisers. We have been looking to add RIBS to our range of new boats for some time and had discussions with a number of manufacturers. We are delighted to add such a high-quality brand as LOMAC, whose reputation for designing sleek, high performance and exceptionally high-quality RIBS with a high degree of customisation, to our stable. We're looking forward to working with Tecnica Ribs to introduce the LOMAC brand to Australia".

Full details of the range of Lomac Ribs are available here.

Related Articles

Excess 12 Catamaran ready for immediate delivery
The multi award winning catamaran has arrived in Australia The multi award winning, Groupe Beneteau built, Excess 12 catamaran has arrived in Australia and is available for immediate delivery. Posted on 9 Dec 2020 Still time to take advantage of Spring Offers
The Groupe Beneteau appointment-only display at Darling Harbour was a great success The Groupe Beneteau appointment-only display at Darling Harbour was a great success. Flagstaff Marine, together with Chapman Marine and TMG had 11 models on display, seven of which were having their Australian Premiere. Posted on 27 Oct 2020 Showcasing Beneteau Power Boats
Don't miss your opportunity to view these new models Flagstaff Marine, in collaboration with the Beneteau outboard dealer, Chapman Marine and Lagoon Importer, TMG, is staging a Boating Rendez-vous at Darling Harbour from this Friday 16 October to Sunday 18 October 2020, at 10 am - 4 pm each day. Posted on 15 Oct 2020 Still time to see the new Excess Catamaran
Book your private viewing today! To celebrate the arrival of our NEW models, Flagstaff Marine, in collaboration with the Beneteau outboard dealer, Chapman Marine and Lagoon Importer, TMG, is staging Boating Rendez-vous at Darling Harbour Posted on 13 Oct 2020 Special event at Darling Harbour - VIP Invite
Flagstaff Marine showcasing their new models To celebrate the arrival of these NEW models, Flagstaff Marine, in collaboration with the Beneteau outboard dealer, Chapman Marine and Lagoon Importer, TMG, is staging Boating Rendez-vous at Darling Harbour. Posted on 27 Sep 2020 Silent Yachts - powered by the sun
Flagstaff Marine was recently chosen to be the NSW agent for Silent Yachts Cruising at 6-7 knots the revolutionary Silent Yacht twin electric motors rely solely on the power of the sun captured via the array of solar panels on the roof and highly efficient battery banks on board. Posted on 7 Aug 2020 Excess 12 due to arrive in Sydney
The wait is almost over... She comes with the optional pulse taller rig and is the ideal boat if you are seeking both the joy and sensation of sailing but also want to enjoy cruising in spacious comfort and luxury. Posted on 6 Aug 2020
MBW newsletters (top)
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy