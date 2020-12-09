Lomac RIBs: 60 years of exceptional Italian production, now available in Australia

by Flagstaff Marine 12 Feb 13:13 PST

Tecnica Rib Marine, the Australian importer for Lomac RIBS, and Flagstaff Marine, a leading new boat and second-hand boat brokerage in New South Wales and Queensland have announced a partnership.

Under this partnership Flagstaff Marine will be the exclusive distributor for Lomac RIBS in New South Wales and South East Queensland.

Lomac have been producing RIBS for over 60 years and are highly regarded within the European market. They have a range covering some 58 different models under four brands - the top-of-the-line Gran Turismo, the high-performance Adrenalina and the family day boats and tenders, under the IN and OK brand. Their RIBS range in size from 2.5 m to 14.5 metres and all our made to CE Certification with high quality UV resistant neoprene tubes on an optimized for performance fiberglass hull.

About Lomac

The new level of performance and versatility

Since the 1960s, Lomac has been the perfect choice for those in search of superior performance, exclusiveness, comfort and quality for the whole family. Today the third generation of the Lo Manto family manufacture Lomacs, and the brand is recognised by its customers for market-leading performance and handling at sea, as testified by multiple international prizes and awards including Boat of the Year and Inflatable Boat of the Year.

Revolutionary ideas

Lomac began with the insight to use special fabric gluing and manufacturing techniques to optimise the production of inflatable boats. The Lo Manto brothers initially sold inflatable boats produced by other brands, but soon fell in love with the boating industry and began to build their own models.

In the early 1980s, Lomac was the first European shipyard to introduce the industry's most revolutionary idea: replacing the simple fabric and slat floor with a fibreglass hull.

The idea proved such a captivating one that it was followed and imitated by shipyards across Europe. This marked the start of a new design for what is widely regarded today as the safest water craft on the market.

Locally Flagstaff Marine have a Lomac IN600 as their tender in Rushcutters Bay and also have a second IN 600 for sale.

At this years up-coming Sanctuary Cove boat show, Tecnica Ribs Marine and Flagstaff Marine will have on display an Adrenalina 10.5, an IN 660 and on board their Swift Trawler 41, also on display at the show, an Tender 270 LX centre console boat.

Graham Raspass, co-owner of Flagstaff Marine, commented "RIBS are becoming increasingly popular as family day boats and also high-performance cruisers. We have been looking to add RIBS to our range of new boats for some time and had discussions with a number of manufacturers. We are delighted to add such a high-quality brand as LOMAC, whose reputation for designing sleek, high performance and exceptionally high-quality RIBS with a high degree of customisation, to our stable. We're looking forward to working with Tecnica Ribs to introduce the LOMAC brand to Australia".

Full details of the range of Lomac Ribs are available here.