Horizon unveils new E81 Model

by Horizon Yachts 17 Feb 23:38 PST

A new model for the popular Horizon E Series has made its debut on the U.S. market. Recently launched, the brand new E81 incorporates the sleek E Series superstructure design atop a beamy hull. As is the case with many of Horizon's new yacht models, the custom E81 was born from the requests of her experienced owners, who were looking to move up from their current yacht and approached Horizon to design a spacious vessel that suited their cruising lifestyle.

The E Series is one of Horizon's oldest and most popular yacht series and is characterized by a classic flybridge layout with sweeping lines that convey both style and elegance. The E81 features a high-performance hull with a 20' 6" beam, which allows for up to four staterooms as well as a variety of engine options.

Horizon E81 - photo © Horizon Yachts
The first of new E81 model to come to the U.S. is distinguished by an expansive open bridge that is protected by a hard top and a fixed glass windshield forward. Here, a full helm station with dual helm chairs is complemented by a large U-shaped starboard-side settee facing a bar with four bar stools to port.

Within the modern interior, which is outfitted in light oak with dark wood accents, the main salon is fitted with a large L-shaped sofa facing a pop-up television while the spacious galley to starboard has been customized with overhead cabinetry. A day head is situated to port and an internal stairway leads to the flybridge.

Horizon E81 dining area - photo © Horizon Yachts
The main deck aft offers a large teak dining table, a fully equipped wet bar and a drop-down television. Walkaround side decks lead to the foredeck area, with another spacious seating/dining area and sunpad complete with an innovative covered storage space.

The owners specified a four-stateroom layout with quarters for two crew aft. The large master suite encompasses the full beam amidships and features a custom vanity on the port side for her and a work desk on the starboard side for him. The owners' appreciation for art has been underscored in the design of this space, which includes an "art nook" to house a sculpture piece as well as an area above the headboard specified for artwork. Forward of the master, two guest staterooms to port and starboard comprise a bunk room and a convertible twin, while a spacious VIP occupies the bow area and echoes the custom arrangements for artwork found in the master.

Horizon E81 master stateroom - photo © Horizon Yachts
"Today's yacht owner appreciates interior volume and plentiful deck space," says Roger Sowerbutts, Director of Horizon Yacht USA. "With the E81, we've taken the sleek, ever-popular E Series profile and given her a beamy hull that accommodates a wide range of engine options while not compromising on performance or draft."

Equipped with twin Onan 29kW generators and twin CAT C32 engines of 1,600hp each, the new E81 is further supported by bow and stern thrusters and Zero Speed stabilizers. The Sea Recovery watermaker offers a 900gal/day capacity and the yacht can also be remotely docked via the Wireless Yacht Controller.

Currently under construction, Hull Two will feature an enclosed bridge design and is on schedule to deliver to her American owners in the late Fall of 2021. For more information on the new Horizon E81 or any Horizon yacht builds, please contact Horizon at +1 561-721-4850 or email .

