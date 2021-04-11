Another Covid-safe Australian Wooden Boat Festival announced

Lefke van Gogh and Matt Morris (and friend) again in Dave’s Shed. © Australian Wooden Boat Festival Lefke van Gogh and Matt Morris (and friend) again in Dave’s Shed. © Australian Wooden Boat Festival

by Australian Wooden Boat Festival 26 Feb 14:08 PST

The Australian Wooden Boat Festival team has developed another compact event to help alleviate the 'withdrawal symptoms' suffered by many of those who missed the Covid-cancelled biennial festival this year.

The Maritime Trail offers a unique opportunity for wood-working enthusiasts, wooden boat builders and restorers, or those who are simply curious to have a look behind the scenes at the many steps involved in wooden boat building and maintenance.

From a boat's initial design, through timber harvesting and milling to the finished intrinsic beauty of a lovingly crafted wooden boat, the Maritime Trail offers the opportunity to meet the passionate men and women who are the backbone of Tasmania's world-renowned maritime sector.

The Maritime Trail is a series of guided tours of timber mills and boatyards and a showcase of classic wooden boats including some Tall Ship sailings. It also includes some special-interest events at Franklin's Palais Theatre featuring talks by maritime sector leaders and nautical authors; sea shanty workshops and a forum discussing Tasmania's world-renowned boat-building timbers.

The event will be held over the weekend of 10 -11 April 2021 with tickets available online through the Australian Wooden Boat Festival website at www.awbf.org.au from 10 March 2021.