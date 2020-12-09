Please select your home edition
Soldiers Point Marina open day: Swift Trawler 35, Lomac IN 600 RIB, Barracuda 7 outboard

by Flagstaff Marine 4 Mar 15:24 PST
Swift Trawler 35 © Flagstaff Marine

Swift Trawler 35

The Swift Trawler 35 is built for a comfortable on-water lifestyle. The spacious flybridge can be protected by a bimini or soft top to create extra entertaining space with a view.

Swift Trawler 35 - photo © Flagstaff Marine
Swift Trawler 35 - photo © Flagstaff Marine

If you have guests on board, there is more entertaining room on the lower deck. Just open the transom and the cockpit connects to create more space with fold-down chairs. For an all-weather entertaining area, choose to add an awning cover.

Safety is a priority on this cruiser with broad walkways and high handrails for peace of mind on longer voyages.

Key features:

  • Powerful, responsive and safe cruiser
  • Semi-planing flared hull
  • Fully glazed wheelhouse with panoramic views
  • Innovative space creating design features
  • U-shaped galley with new innovation
  • Superb interior space and light
  • Cruise at 20 knots
Swift Trawler 35 - photo © Flagstaff Marine
Swift Trawler 35 - photo © Flagstaff Marine

With a Cummins 425 hp engine, the new Swift Trawler 35 is super easy to manoeuvre and is designed to cope with open seas... so you'll be tempted to cruise further.

Choose to drive from the double helm station on the flybridge or the main helm below.

Read more here...

Lomac IN 600 RIB - photo © Flagstaff Marine
Lomac IN 600 RIB - photo © Flagstaff Marine

Lomac IN 600 RIB

The IN range from Lomac is one of a kind. With an Italian design and plenty of space onboard, the IN range is perfect for couples, families, or friends ready for their next cruising adventure.

Lomac IN 600 RIB - photo © Flagstaff Marine
Lomac IN 600 RIB - photo © Flagstaff Marine

The IN range features high performance, maximum power and versatility. With the IN 600 model, you can become a real captain thanks to its easy manoeuvrability. Enjoy its wide sundeck in the stern and bow, and relax under its huge awning for your next sea adventure.

Available for immediate delivery.

More details here

Barracuda 7 outboard
Presented by SailTime (Unique boat share program)

Barracuda 7 - photo © Flagstaff Marine
Barracuda 7 - photo © Flagstaff Marine

With an attractive wheelhouse, the Barracuda 7 sport fishing boat combines comfort and speed and will take you anywhere on the water safely. With a Scandinavian-style central wheelhouse, streamlined v-flared hull, powerful and energetic lines, the Barracuda 7 has excellent sea-keeping and is easy to handle. Extremely open, its cockpit and foredeck make the most of living spaces.

Inside, the Barracuda 7 favours comfort when cruising. The two side doors on the wheelhouse ventilate the boat well and make movement on board easier. The driver's bolster seat, a control panel ready to receive a full range of electronic equipment, and 360 degrees visibility contribute to her safety and the pleasure of driving.

Whether for fishing or diving trips, or just lying in the sun, she is always ready to make the sea your playground.

SailTime Australia

Sailtime offers would-be sailors and cruisers a unique membership program that can have you and your family enjoying time on the water

SailTime Port Stephens fleet of boats comprises the Jeanneau 379 yacht, Swift Trawler 35, and Barracuda 7 powerboats.

See further details about this unique boat share and ownership program on our website at www.sailtimeaustralia.com.au.

