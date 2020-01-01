Please select your home edition
Asia Yachting start the year on a positive note with the sale of Monte Carlo Yacht 70 Skylounge

by Asia Yachting 4 Mar 00:11 PST

Asia Yachting is proud to announce the sale of the new MCY 70 Skylounge into Hong Kong, shortly after the live premiere debut in January 2021.

The MCY 70 Skylounge adds to the growing fleet of Monte Carlo Yachts in the region. Asia Yachting team has planned on a celebratory handover next week with a wine tasting arranged for the first-time MCY family owner, based and resided in Hong Kong.

Monte Carlo Yacht 70 Skylounge - photo © Asia Yachting
Monte Carlo Yacht 70 Skylounge - photo © Asia Yachting

"The sale marked a strong beginning to the new year for the Monte Carlo Yacht brand in Asia, following a very successful 2020. The owner was particularly impressed with the Italian design and appreciated the superlative comfort onboard all year round onboard the MCY 70 Skylounge, especially the enclosed flybridge. We are confident that the new MCY collection is able to match the desires of freedom and well-being of Asian buyers." says Olivier Besson, CEO of Asia Yachting.

Monte Carlo Yacht 70 Skylounge - photo © Asia Yachting
Monte Carlo Yacht 70 Skylounge - photo © Asia Yachting

