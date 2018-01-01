Please select your home edition
When boating meets aviation technology: The new aerodynamic speed power boats by A2V

by Advanced Aerodynamic Vessels 4 Mar 15:02 PST

The shipyard Advanced Aerodynamic Vessels (A2V) based in La Rochelle - France has just delivered Monaco One to the Société Monégasque Internationale Portuaire.

Monaco One - photo © Advanced Aerodynamic Vessels
Sharing its name with Evian One, a sistership sailing on the Leman Lake since 2018, this new catamaran can reach speeds of up to 50 knots fully loaded while its 12 passengers enjoy the panoramic view comfortably seated in front of the vessel. Astonishingly, it boasts a reduction by half of the fuel consumption compared to conventional fast vessels.

It is precisely this fuel economy that drew the Monaco institution to choose this unique and exclusive watercraft. In this vessel size, the A2V concept of aerodynamic sustentation offers the best sea-proven answer to the need for speed, comfort, reliability and environment friendliness.

The first aerodynamic alleviated passenger boat

Behind the breakthrough energy efficiency hide years of R&D and sea trials in high seas and strong winds, conducted by a small group of naval architects and computer fluid dynamic specialists with the ambition to explore a different path. The faster the wing-shaped vessel goes, the stronger the aerodynamic lift it generates and the lighter it becomes on the water, thus drastically reducing drag.

Monaco One aerodynamic concept - photo © Advanced Aerodynamic Vessels
A yachting version now available

Very easy to operate, the performance breakthrough yacht is now on offer to demanding owners willing to take advantage of its exceptional dynamic abilities to abolish space and time over water and benefit from a new freedom.

Monaco One - photo © Advanced Aerodynamic Vessels
At destination, an articulated roof reveals a vast 500sqm rear open deck that can be arranged according to the owner's wishes to enjoy life at sea. Fishing, diving, partying, sunsetting, everything becomes possible.

Monaco One - photo © Advanced Aerodynamic Vessels
Monaco One specifications:

  • Length: 11.9m (39ft)
  • Width: 7.45m (23ft)
  • Draft: 0.6m (2ft)
  • Capacity: 12 pax + 1
  • Certification: CE category B
  • Maximum speed: 50 kts
  • Cruising speed: 45 kts
  • Range at cruising speed: 250 nm
  • Motorisation: 2x350cv (2x260kW)
  • Propulsion: surface drives
  • Fuel consumption at speed fully loaded: 2.5l/nm (0.66gal/nm)
  • Air conditioning: 2x16000 BTU
  • Conception and design: www.aavessels.com

