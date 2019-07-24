Please select your home edition
Edition
Highfield Boats - PBW - LEADERBOARD

Mov'in Boat

by eyachts 9 Mar 23:40 PST
Axopar 28 © eyachts

What seems to be a hidden gem was uncovered when the owners of the Axopar 28 decided to book in for the open-air cinema byo boat experience at Darling Harbour.

Axopar 28 - photo © eyachts
Axopar 28 - photo © eyachts

With dinner consumed at the CYCA, John and his daughters set off into the night, past the Opera House under the Harbour Bridge, past Luna Park, Barangaroo, and into the Friday night buzz of Darling Harbour.

Being welcomed by the staff at Mov'n cinema they were assisted in tying up next to the bar and sat back to enjoy the movie and refreshments.

Axopar 28 - photo © eyachts
Axopar 28 - photo © eyachts

A well-priced affair at under 100 dollars and with the ability to bring as many as you can fit on board, the cost when split is quickly less than a standard cinema ticket. While the quality of the big screen is not as crisp the overall ambiance proved to be a real treat and one for the memory books!

For more information visit www.movinboat.com.

Axopar 28 at Mov'n cinema - photo © eyachts
Axopar 28 at Mov'n cinema - photo © eyachts

Related Articles

NEO Coupe has arrived
Not your ordinary yacht Gliding into the Quays Marina the Eyachts team stood in anticipation for the unveiling. There was no time to wait they ripped back the shrink wrap and boarded the bathing platform Posted on 24 Jul 2019 European Pickup - Concept with a fresh twist…
Adriatic and Mediterranean Sea are the ideal locations for a coastal summer holiday. For decades' sail boat companies have been doing European pick-ups. Not only are many of the world's best boats built in Europe but Europe is also home to some of the most picturesque waterways. Posted on 21 Mar 2019 Eyachts bringing a new era in boating to Australia
Greenline NEO debut at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show Europe's largest boat show in Dusseldorf saw the world premiere of the Greenline NEO which was the talk of the show. Eyachts will be debuting this revolutionary yacht at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show from 23th to 26th May, 2019. Posted on 11 Feb 2019 New Greenline 48 Coupe model!
Offering a unique level of living quality The 48 Coupe is equipped with staggering 2,4 kW of solar panels on the roof in standard. Having almost unlimited amount of power onboard to run all appliances in silence, without using any fossil fuels, is not only much friendlier to the environment. Posted on 12 Dec 2018 New Sealine C390 just launched!
The Sealine C390 allows you to feel the joy of driving The Sealine C390's floor-to-ceiling windows and the large skylight mesmerise the senses with every experience. A design that presents to you all the beauty of the sea – and puts others in its wake. Posted on 11 Dec 2018 Introducing the new Sealine F430
Take your fascination to new heights The F430 is a Sealine through and through – crowned with a captivating flybridge.Reigning over the unmistakably large panoramic windows is a viewing platform that satisfies your every desire. Posted on 11 Sep 2018 The new Fjord 44 Coupé has arrived
Stylish open layout characterising the power yacht brand The Fjord 44 Coupé is being described as extravagant, powerful and seaworthy, she is Fjord transformed. Posted on 31 Aug 2018 Eyachts hosts its largest display at SCIBS 2018
Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models, Eyachts will host its largest ever display at SCIBS this year, with nine boats moored across D Arm. Posted on 24 May 2018
Maritimo 2019 FooterMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy