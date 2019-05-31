Great Barrier Reef in-water surveys continue

Tourism industry activation and reef protection initiative © GBRMPA Tourism industry activation and reef protection initiative © GBRMPA

by GBRMPA 17 Mar 23:41 PDT

Seventeen marine tourism operators along the entire Great Barrier Reef are undertaking reef site monitoring and maintenance at 234 reefs until 30 June 2021.

This $3.2 million initiative is part of the Australian Government's $1 billon COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Fund to support regions, communities, and industry sectors severely affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The initiative well help ensure business continuity for the tourism industry as well as helping conserve and protect high-value reef tourism sites.

This important will help ensure key tourism sites are properly maintained and ready to welcome guests as COVID-19 travel restrictions are eased.

In-water activities under this initiative directly support the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority's Reef Blueprint, which outlines what actions can support reef resilience.

Activities being undertaken

Completing in-water Reef Health and Impact Surveys (RHIS) primarily from reef tourism sites and uploading data collected to the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority's Eye on the Reef system.

Reef intervention and conservation activities under existing Marine Park permits (e.g. coral gardening, macro-algae removal and crown-of-thorns starfish control).

Capturing of real-time imagery of the Reef and operational activities to be used in developing education and communication materials that educate people about the beauty of the Reef and the need for its protection. This will also be used support domestic and international tourism campaigns in post COVID-19 recovery.

Participating operators

Participating tourism operators were selected through an open tender process run by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority through the Australian Government's AusTender website (reference ID: ATM000048).