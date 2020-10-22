Pearl 62, a family yacht with a luxury interior

by Pearl Yachts 8 Apr 01:14 PDT

The Pearl 62 is a family yacht, easy to use, fun to own, with space and amenities for all. Starting aft, the yacht can be fitted with an optional up/down bathing platform that also glides outwards to become a terrace on the sea. The transom has a built-in bench that can be used as seating or as a passageway if a tender is stowed on the platform and it lifts to reveal a jet ski garage that can alternatively be fitted as a crew cabin. The bathing platform has runners so that launching a jet ski from the garage is a breeze.

Starboard steps lead to the aft cockpit where there is a large table with banquette seating. The glass doors leading to the saloon slide all the way sideways and a window slides down so that the cockpit opens onto the saloon to become a large indoor/outdoor space. Kelly Hoppen proposes four interior style themes for the Pearl 62: Modern, Studio, Taupe and Luxury all of which incorporate materials ranging from Calacatta marble to suede so that owners can personalise the yacht to suit their taste. Luxury and opulence are assured.

The saloon has large glazed areas that sweep upwards so that the interiors are bathed in natural light. Starting aft, there is a fully equipped galley with Miele appliances, a private stairway leading to the owners' cabin, a dining area and a living area next to the indoor helm station. Helm seats are adjustable and owners can choose to add a side door by the helms. A second stairway leads down to the VIP and the twin cabins.

Side decks lead to the foredeck where guests will find a large seating area complete with foldaway table that disappears into the seating and sun pads with adjustable backrests. There are plenty of drinks holders and lockers and the area can be fitted with an optional Bedouin style canopy.

The full-length flybridge is accessed via a staircase on the starboard side of the aft cockpit. This large and versatile space has a helm station with joystick controls and Garmin touch screens with controls for everything from the yacht's anchor to its Fusion entertainment system. Next to the helms there is comfortable seating that can convert to become sun pads. A hardtop with an opening central section is optional but a wet bar with a cool box, sink and BBQ grill is standard. An icemaker and fridge can be added if owners desire. Across from the wet bar there is banquette seating and a dining table for eight. Owners can set up the aft section of the flybridge as they please with loose furniture or side couches.

Exceptionally for a yacht in this size range, the Pearl 62 has four guest cabins. The full beam owners' cabin is accessed via a private stairway and features a large, centrally placed bed, a desk, a reading corner and his and hers closets. Long hull windows mean that owners can enjoy the view even lying down. The cabin's en-suite has Calacatta marble finishes, a large sink and a shower stall.

Two twin cabins can both convert to doubles. The port side twin has direct access to a bathroom that is shared with the starboard twin and that also functions as a day head. The VIP cabin is fore and has a large, centrally placed bed, a dressing table, his and hers storage and an en-suite with a walk-in shower. All cabins and bathrooms enjoy excellent light and views through Pearl's signature hull windows.

Volvo IPS propulsion gives the Pearl 62 optimal performance and efficiency characteristics while joystick controls with dynamic positioning system and an integrated Garmin touch-screen display make helming and accessing all of the yacht's systems easy and intuitive.

The Pearl 62, with its sporty looks, top performance and four comfortable guest cabins (plus crew cabin or jet-ski garage) is unique in its size range and is sure to please owners who are looking for a yacht that is fun to use with friends and family, with or without crew. Industry leading Pearl's comprehensive 5 years warranty completes this unique offer on the market.

Pearl 62 - Technical Characteristics:

Length overall 61’ 18.61m Hull Length 57’ 4’’ 17.49m Beam, max 17’ 4’’ 5.30m Draft 3’ 3’’ 1.59m Engines Standard: 2x Volvo IPS 950; Option 1: 2x Volvo IPS 1050; Option 2: 2x Volvo IPS 1200 Displacement (lightship) 32 tonnes Maximum speed * 32 kt Cruise speed * Up to 250nm Fuel tank capacity 726 UK gallons 2750 litres Water tank capacity 211 UK gallons 800 litres Guest Cabins 4 Crew Cabins 1 (opt.) Berths 8 + 1 Head compartments 3 Building material GRP Builder Pearl Yachts Exterior designer & concept Dixon Yacht Design Interior designer Kelly Hoppen MBE Category / certification B

* Preliminary data