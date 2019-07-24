Please select your home edition
Edition
Savvy Navvy 2021 PBW LEADERBOARD v2

Pittwater to Sydney Harbour at 56 knots

by eyachts 10 Apr 23:37 PDT

I have never seen anyone smile as wide as John and Dean after their trip from Pittwater to Sydney Harbour on the Brabus Shadow 900 XC.

Dean, a very experienced yachtsman took the helm and decided to really give the Brabus a run for its money, reaching astonishing speeds of 56kts offshore!

Dean made the very bold statement, "I have never driven anything quite like this boat before in my life... We just had a challenging swell coming down offshore, we had about 2 metres behind us and at one stage I had the boat sitting at 56kts, it was actually more comfortable sitting at 56 than it was at 30."

"An amazing hull, dry, smooth-riding, the power, the handling, the performance... The finish is amazing on this boat, what Brabus have done, the carbon fibre, all the intricate details they have done, it's second to none, I've never seen anything quite like it, amazing vessel."

Brabus Shadow 900 - photo © Eyachts
Brabus Shadow 900 - photo © Eyachts

John added... "I have never been so fast offshore in a powerboat before, so competent, so comfortable, 56kts, launching off a wave and never in doubt. Rode beautifully, so powerful, it's just an amazing experience... very exhilarating."

Brabus Shadow 900 - photo © Eyachts
Brabus Shadow 900 - photo © Eyachts
John Gamlin - photo © Eyachts
John Gamlin - photo © Eyachts
Dean - photo © Eyachts
Dean - photo © Eyachts

Related Articles

NEO Coupe has arrived
Not your ordinary yacht Gliding into the Quays Marina the Eyachts team stood in anticipation for the unveiling. There was no time to wait they ripped back the shrink wrap and boarded the bathing platform Posted on 24 Jul 2019 European Pickup - Concept with a fresh twist…
Adriatic and Mediterranean Sea are the ideal locations for a coastal summer holiday. For decades' sail boat companies have been doing European pick-ups. Not only are many of the world's best boats built in Europe but Europe is also home to some of the most picturesque waterways. Posted on 21 Mar 2019 Eyachts bringing a new era in boating to Australia
Greenline NEO debut at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show Europe's largest boat show in Dusseldorf saw the world premiere of the Greenline NEO which was the talk of the show. Eyachts will be debuting this revolutionary yacht at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show from 23th to 26th May, 2019. Posted on 11 Feb 2019 New Greenline 48 Coupe model!
Offering a unique level of living quality The 48 Coupe is equipped with staggering 2,4 kW of solar panels on the roof in standard. Having almost unlimited amount of power onboard to run all appliances in silence, without using any fossil fuels, is not only much friendlier to the environment. Posted on 12 Dec 2018 New Sealine C390 just launched!
The Sealine C390 allows you to feel the joy of driving The Sealine C390's floor-to-ceiling windows and the large skylight mesmerise the senses with every experience. A design that presents to you all the beauty of the sea – and puts others in its wake. Posted on 11 Dec 2018 Introducing the new Sealine F430
Take your fascination to new heights The F430 is a Sealine through and through – crowned with a captivating flybridge.Reigning over the unmistakably large panoramic windows is a viewing platform that satisfies your every desire. Posted on 11 Sep 2018 The new Fjord 44 Coupé has arrived
Stylish open layout characterising the power yacht brand The Fjord 44 Coupé is being described as extravagant, powerful and seaworthy, she is Fjord transformed. Posted on 31 Aug 2018 Eyachts hosts its largest display at SCIBS 2018
Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models, Eyachts will host its largest ever display at SCIBS this year, with nine boats moored across D Arm. Posted on 24 May 2018
Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3Maritimo 2019 FooterMcConaghy Boats 2021 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy