Sunseeker International to unveil new models in virtual global premiere

Manhattan 55 and Predator 55 EVO™ © Sunseeker International Manhattan 55 and Predator 55 EVO™ © Sunseeker International

by Sunseeker 14 Apr 20:56 PDT

Sunseeker International has confirmed details of an exciting and highly anticipated virtual global premiere of the impressive five new models launched earlier this year.

Sunseeker will present each of the new models over the next few weeks via a Livestream on the official Sunseeker YouTube channel and Facebook page, commencing with the stunning Manhattan 55 and Predator 55 EVO™ on Monday 19th April 2021 at 6:00 pm (UK BST).

Meet the team responsible for Sunseeker's cutting-edge design and technical excellence as they share a rare glimpse into what it takes to build a Sunseeker yacht. Exclusive unseen footage from inside the build and dedicated interior options from Sunseeker's interior design specialists will form part of the virtual premiere.

Sean Robertson, Sales Director at Sunseeker International, comments: "This is a model launch like no other, so it deserves a special global premiere. Embracing the move to digital, we are excited to present our exceptional new yachts to the world using Facebook and YouTube Premiere. Experience the Sunseeker Famous Five in the comfort of your own home."

Manhattan 55

Building on the highly successful Manhattan range, the Manhattan 55 has been developed to offer exceptional levels of comfort and luxury throughout with a vast array of social spaces for entertaining.

A key feature of this new model is the innovative powered glass cockpit/galley window that can be electronically lowered to bring the outdoors in. Matched to swathes of glazing, a selection of premium wood finishes, premium lighting solutions and a cool all-new contemporary interior, relaxing in comfort and style has never been so effortless.

She boasts three large cabins featuring fabulous finishes with the Master being particularly voluminous, bathed in natural light from its over-sized hull glazing.

A well-equipped bathing platform with Beach Club aft and a hospitable foredeck entertainment area, make her perfect for family and friends to relax and entertain.

Being a Sunseeker, performance is never forgotten so this new model is now powered by Volvo Penta D13-800 engines, delivering improved acceleration and efficient cruising.

If ever there was an argument for a model 'perfecting perfection', this has to be it.

Predator 55 EVO™

The Predator 55 EVO™ has been engineered to make the heart race. Its evolutionary design is emphasised throughout its superstructure and interior. Framed by stainless steel and carbon fibre detailing, the Predator 55 EVO™ sits sporty and sleek atop the water.

Inside, the dynamic feel continues with the Predator range of interior fabrics and textures throughout. Independent helm seats in the focussed cockpit allow owners to enjoy its piercing performance in comfort whilst under way. A carbon fibre opening roof with multiple glazed panels along with carefully devised concealed lighting, frames the saloon and maximises light throughout.

At the rear, a tender garage and mini Beach Club complement the foredeck entertainment area, creating ample exterior spaces to bring everyone closer to the water. Available with Volvo D11-725 shaft engines, the Predator 55 EVO™ reaches an exhilarating 34 knots whilst taking advantage of its 'Hydro-Pack' which utilises a fly-by-wire steering system for exceptional agility.