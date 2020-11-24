Sunseeker's new Predator 55 Evo is unleashed

by Sunseeker 25 Apr 04:53 PDT

The Predator 55 EVO™ is a technology-led, cutting-edge Sunseeker model, purposefully engineered to make the heart race. The evolutionary design is emphasised in the Predator 55 EVO™ superstructure and interior. Newly appointed stainless steel detailing and carbon fibre cowlings frame the iconic lines of the Predator model.

The sporty interior exudes luxe minimalism with a new Predator range of fabrics and textures throughout. Clean lines and curves contrast perfectly to ensure comfort and style. New, bolstered helm seats allow owners to enjoy their performance to the full whilst under way, offering supreme support whilst piercing through the waves.

Aft of the helm is well-appointed upholstered seating for up to six to socialise around a fixed coffee table, set opposite new push-to-touch storage cabinets. This all sits beneath an expansive carbon fibre opening roof with multiple glazed panels to maximise light throughout the interior. Framing the whole saloon is new headlining with concealed lighting that has been carefully devised following an extensive photometric study, creating the perfect ambience for guests.

The superb use of technology does not stop there, as the Predator 55 EVO™ also benefits from a state-of-the-art AV system with zoning capabilities, allowing for different music in the cockpit and saloon to suit the taste and mood of all on board. She is the perfect blend of design, technology and craftsmanship.

On the lower deck, the clean palette and sporty detailing of the Predator 55 EVO™ interior continues. The aft master stateroom and en suite have ample stowage, a stylish new headboard and the same ambient lighting as the main deck. To starboard, a sofa with breakfast tray provides the perfect spot to enjoy the early morning views out to sea. Forward is the VIP stateroom with scissor berths and en suite, and whilst a dinette opposite the lower galley is fitted as standard, there is the option for extended storage or a third Pullman guest cabin.

A hinged door and fold-up window open from the saloon into the cockpit aft to create a social expanse ideal for alfresco dining and entertaining, complemented by an optional wet bar with grill, fridge and dedicated storage. The spacious cockpit allows for even more outdoor space for those on board to enjoy, whilst an enhanced bathing platform design brings guests closer to the water and offers easy launching from the garage of a Williams 325 jet tender.

Available with a Twin Volvo Penta D11-725 on shafts, the Predator 55 EVO™ will perform in excess of 32 knots whilst yet another technological innovation is the boat's 'Hydro-Pack', which utilises a fly-by-wire steering system and independent rudders for exceptional agility. Optional thrusters, joystick and a Humphree Automatic Interceptor System also add to the performance of this sleek and aggressive model.

Andrea Frabetti, CEO of Sunseeker International, said: "Following the continued phenomenal success of our Predator range, we are delighted to have developed another new model in this series, which blends stylish design, innovative technology and sporty looks both on the water and throughout its interior design. The Predator 55 EVO™ utilises innovative technology, beautiful detailing and performance systems throughout and we have no doubt this model will dominate its segment."

Predator 55 EVO™ - Principal characteristics