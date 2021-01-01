RS Electric Boats develops Next Generation Electric RIB – The Pulse 63

Pulse 63 Electric RIB from RS Electric Boats © RS Electric Boats Pulse 63 Electric RIB from RS Electric Boats © RS Electric Boats

by Felicity Pearson, RS Electric Boats 5 May 05:12 PDT

Following an overwhelmingly positive response to the Pulse 58, the world's first electric RIB with a fully integrated electric drive launched at Dusseldorf Boat Show 2020, RS Electric Boats has further developed the boat's design and technology to bring out the next generation model - the Pulse 63.

An evolution of the Pulse 58, the new version is slightly longer at 6.3 metres and features a more efficient hull shape to reduce drag and promote quick acceleration. The Pulse 63 also has more open space onboard with the drive system set flush into the transom. The 46kw Hyperdrive battery pack provides up to 400v of power to the RAD hubless rim drive, resulting in quicker acceleration, ample range, excellent manoeuvrability and minimal maintenance.

Furthermore, the Pulse 63 is available in four configurations: Leisure, Commercial, Coaching and Superyacht. RS Electric Boats has tailored each specification to suit the different requirements of these four key markets, and buyers can further customise their electric RIBs to suit their own specific needs.

Designed to make commercial marine activities productive and on-water leisure time fun whilst also being kind to the planet, the Pulse 63 is built using sustainable materials and is entirely emissions-free. There are no unpleasant fumes, no risk of oil spills, and the batteries can be charged to full power in 8 hours on the dock overnight or in just 50 minutes via a 3-phase charging point. Running costs are low too.

Plus, with Bluetooth connectivity and world-leading technology onboard, the Pulse 63 allows owners to stay on top of maintenance schedules and set different range and speed limits for individual drivers.

RS Electric Boats is the sister company of RS Sailing, which has drawn upon 25 years of design experience to bring this revolutionary electric RIB to market. Working with some of the best UK suppliers and manufacturing partners, the Pulse 63 is constructed and assembled on British soil, giving the team greater control over quality and ensuring the boats are built in a considered and sustainable way.

To find out more about the new Pulse 63 visit the new RS Electric Boats website, www.rselectricboats.com

Tel. 01794 526760, Email.

RS Pulse 63 Specifications: