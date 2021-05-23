Please select your home edition
Arvor new models premiere at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show

by Arvor Australia 11 May 12:44 PDT 20-23 May 2021
Arvor 705 Sportsfish © Arvor Australia

Fishing isn't just a hobby, it's a lifestyle, and that's abundantly clear in the all new Arvor 705 Sportsfish.

Engine options up to 225hp and an seven person capacity ensure a fun trip for everyone on your next fishing trip.

Arvor 805 Sportsfish - photo © Arvor Australia
Arvor 805 Sportsfish - photo © Arvor Australia

Also an Australian premiere, the first of the new generation, the 805 Sportsfish

Welcome to the future...

The curved hull portrays an aesthetically pleasing, sporty design. Centered around fishing, the Arvor 805 Sportsfish has features focused on a complete on-water experience and is available with single and twin-engine options up to 350hp.

Arvor 905 Sportsfish - photo © Arvor
Arvor 905 Sportsfish - photo © Arvor

The flagship of the Sportsfish range, the 905

Designed without compromise the Arvor 905 Sportsfish is up for it.

Fishing, adventure and fun, and all in perfect safety and comfort. The 905 is easily suiting for heading out wide to your ideal spot and your friends are welcome with class leading power and room for up to 10 people.

