eyachts at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show 2021

Axopar 28 T-Top © Eyachts Axopar 28 T-Top © Eyachts

by eyachts 13 May 06:44 PDT

The all new Axopar range is premiering at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show! Plus your chance to see the Greenline 39!

Many Australians have already learned to love the world's fastest-growing boat brand, Axopar. In the last year, Axopar has revolutionized its award-winning range and this is your chance to see it...

When: 20th-23rd, May, 2021

Where: Sanctuary Cove Marine Village.

Our stand will be busy, please register your attendance so a member of our team can look after you.

Register now here

Axopar Range - 28 and 37

Functionality and speed, the NEW 2021 Axopar range will have the perfect day boat for whatever adventure you wish to go on...

Greenline 39

The Greenline 39 is about sophistication in design, technology, production while being environmentally friendly.