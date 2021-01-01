Whitehaven Motor Yachts line-up sneak peek

Whitehaven 6000 Flybridge © Whitehaven Motor Yachts Whitehaven 6000 Flybridge © Whitehaven Motor Yachts

by Whitehaven Motor Yachts 23 May 15:00 PDT

Whitehaven Motor Yachts is excited to announce some of our models are getting a little facelift.

Courtesy of our collaboration with yacht designer, Misha Merzliakov, we will reveal at the upcoming Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show some styling changes and modifications to the Flybridge 7000 and Flybridge 6000 models as well as revealing the Sports Yachts 7000 currently in build.

All models can be delivered in time for Summer of 2022 yet, in the meantime, here is a little sneak peek.

For those heading to the Gold Coast for the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, you will have a chance to view up close and personal our Flybridge 6000 and Flybridge 7000 models. It will also be an opportunity to see our new concepts for these models as well as a true-to-life render of the Sports Yacht 7000 currently in build.

Displayed to the public for the first time, these new concepts bring a contemporary feel to the popular flybridge models. They have been developed under the watchful eyes of Managing Director, Bruce Scott, and Production Director, Ryan Hanson, with the creative eye of yacht designer, Misha Merzliakov.

Yet we can't wait, so here is a sneak peek.

To arrange your private viewing of the Flybridge 6000 or Flybridge 7000 at the Show or discuss these concepts further, please contact the team.