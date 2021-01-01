McConaghy Boats - new range of multihulls

by Vicsail 17 May 14:57 PDT

McConaghy Boats are well known as quality yacht builders around the world, including America's Cup, Volvo Ocean Race and Sydney to Hobart. With quality facilities in Zhuhai China and Gosford Australia, McConaghy Boats are constantly expanding their portfolio.

Vicsail, as leaders in all things yachting and with a strong passion for performance in Multihulls, take this opportunity to build a partnership to introduce the complete range of performance catamarans to the market.

With two Vicsail projects currently under way and plans for many more, this partnership is built on knowledge ability and trust.

McConaghy 59 Power

Very lightweight, strong and with sharp lines, the MC 59p is a modern era vessel. This model has two different flybridge layouts to choose from, and two accommodation layouts allowing you to have as much space as you need. The whole design is made for the best water experience.

Length: 18.6 m

Beam: 8.56 m

Draft: 1.4 m

Standard Engine: 2 x 370 hp

Sprint: 26 kts

Cruise: 20-21 kts

McConaghy 63 Power

Bigger and more powerful version of the advanced power catamaran, The MC 63p is a fuel-efficient vessel while cruising, yet able to achieve a top speed of 36 knots. You can choose from two standard flybridge layouts and three or four cabins accommodation. Attention to details makes this multihull a superyacht with perfect fit to your needs.

Length: 19 m

Beam: 8.56 m

Draft: 1.4 m

Standard Engine: 2 x Scania 875 hp

Sprint: 36 kts

Cruise: 18-20 kts

McConaghy 82 Power

The biggest version of the power range of catamarans from McConaghy. The MC 82p is still under the developing process with one boat already sold.

McConaghy Boats are designed in a new standard to create a high performance, with a range of options to personalise the final look.