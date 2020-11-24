Sunseeker breaks boundaries with the launch of its new 90 Ocean

by Sunseeker 24 May 07:16 PDT

Since first revealing details of the Sunseeker 90 Ocean, the team has refined the remarkable design and engineering on board this class-defining yacht. The 90 Ocean sees Sunseeker break new boundaries and create a spectacular yacht that boasts a 20% increase in overall volume and 25-30% more deck space; thanks not only to her substantial beam but her stem bow that creates a brand new Sunseeker silhouette cutting through the water.

Keen to showcase the fresh design direction of Sunseeker's next generation of larger models, the exterior lines of this new yacht are revolutionary, allowing the 'Beach Club' to become an even more impressive space. This spacious deck, measuring over 6m x 4m, is perfect for family and friends to socialise close to the water, perhaps utilising the large built-in barbeque with countertop. The Besenzoni retractable 'Ladder Gangway' allows guests to effortlessly access the watersports on offer, after which they will be keen to use the oversized 'rain shower' before relaxing on the new transformational chaise longue sunbeds. Importantly, these innovative X-TEND™ sunbeds will allow for a myriad of arrangements, facing aft in their lowered position or, at the flick of a switch, forward at cockpit level.

The door of the garage has been set on an angle to not only allow for the design of the sunbeds but to also increase the remarkable storage capacity on board with 56 cubic feet of space immediately behind the sunbeds, plus two lockers offering yet another 90 cubic feet of adaptable racked or open space. The adjoining hydraulic deck provides ample space to house and launch a Jet Ski, a Williams 460 SportJet and two SeaBobs, housed in dedicated self-draining lockers.

An optional SONOS audio zone finishes off this ultimate entertainment space providing independent audio to the 'Beach Club' to create a customised environment.

LED-lit steps guide you from the Beach Club to the welcoming cockpit. Featuring Fischer Mobil seating with matching teak coffee tables, an integrated wet bar with fridge, ice maker and stainless steel sink. An integrated, full height electrically operated privacy blind and matching teak-capped handrails with glazing below enhances the open-plan feel.

The foredeck provides another vast entertainment space with 360º seating plus central sun pads with electrically adjustable backrests, protected by sail canopy or parasols. Later in the day, the foredeck can transform into an open-air cinema with laser projector and 140-inch screen, whilst mood-lit teak tables will no doubt capture the imagination of all guests.

The flybridge is a staggering 25% larger than a comparable yacht, and owners can select an infinity style spa pool for up to five guests. U-shaped seating with a large sun pad perfectly complements a sideboard with a second integrated barbeque. A newly styled wet bar framed with LED lighting houses a stainless steel sink, two Coolmatic refrigerators, a Hoshizaki ice maker and a glass bar top is also available to make the most of this popular entertainment area. Handrails are now capped in teak with glazing below, allowing for uninterrupted panoramic views. The carbon fibre hardtop with full-width retractable canopy provides the shade for an exceptionally generous seating and dining area that can be configured or left open-plan depending on owner requirements.

Its unique main deck, penthouse-style saloon and luxurious staterooms offer a new-found design direction and materials selection, providing elegant interiors to enchant any owner. The interior finish combines traditional elegance with contemporary updates. The layering of textural elements and the mix of furnishings and fabrics feels timeless with a modern twist that oozes sleek simplicity and sophistication.

The generous saloon measures a remarkable 8.8m in length by 5.6m width, providing space for sumptuous modular lounge seating and chaise longue to port, all made possible by the clever concealment of multiple service items such as the a/c chiller units. A 65 inch QLED TV with customisable art display entertains at no cost to the aesthetic, and a new mix of Sunseeker interior finishes, including lacquered inner deckhead panels and perimeter LED lighting, make this an even more impressive space. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the living accommodation with natural daylight complemented by sliding doors to port or starboard if required, offering uncompromised views with a direct line of sight from saloon to helm. A dedicated dining area for eight can be positioned to port or starboard whilst a contemporary and versatile apartment-style forward galley, with partition screens and multiple layout options, offers plentiful space and direct side deck access for the crew, not forgetting the thirty-four bottle wine cooler option and Miele appliances.

The lower helm can be specified with a panoramic skylight and electric blind that floods the area with light, accentuating the carbon fibre detail to the console and raised companion seating to port. Provision is also made for a day-head to port, rare on a yacht of this size.

The elegant furnishings and flawless design continue below deck. A spectacular wooden feature wall leads owners into the luxurious full-beam master stateroom offering panoramic views via its 2.5m feature windows. Carefully considered furniture selections complement the elegant lines of the 90 Ocean, with sweeping curved bulkheads, textured panelling, curved sofa, vanity desk and a super king slatted bed that offers additional stowage below. A full-width decorative bulkhead mirror houses the television, complementing yet again the array of advanced technology on board the 90 Ocean. A feature of the stateroom is his & hers pivot-hinge wardrobes and drawer units adjoining feature lobby shelving sitting behind panelled full-height mirrors. The generous en suite incorporates a floating vanity unit with twin porcelain sinks, backlit framed mirrors, more drawer stowage and a freestanding rain shower.

The broad forward VIP cabin with dedicated access and two twin aft cabins which can convert into doubles provides a yacht that can comfortably sleep eight guests in the same modern, cosseting comfort afforded to the master.

For the charter market, an optional fifth cabin is even possible in place of the standard master stateroom whilst, for particular clients, a lower galley with direct crew cabin access is also feasible. The crew cabin has capacity for four or five berths and benefits from a kitchenette, crew mess, en suite and provision of two appliances, plus multiple technology options.

The 90 Ocean will surprise and delight at every turn. Every element has been carefully considered in meticulous detail, exuding a sophistication and detail hitherto only found in custom superyachts.

Andrea Frabetti, CEO at Sunseeker International, comments: "We have a fantastic team of world-class designers here at Sunseeker's Design and Technology Centre, and they have delivered a ground-breaking new design incorporating innovative engineering solutions for the best use of space on board yet. The incredible new 'Beach Club' design is already receiving much acclaim, defining the very essence of our new 'Ocean' range."

"The X-TEND™ sunbed system is yet another example of the extraordinary talent we hold in-house and has become a defining feature across many of our new models. Whilst Sunseeker is well known for its craftsmanship and leading the way in terms of engineering and design, this is Sunseeker innovation at its best and continues to set us apart from our competition."

90 Ocean principal characteristics