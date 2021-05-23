Please select your home edition
The Whitehaven Group presents Aquila at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by Whitehaven Motor Yachts 19 May 09:50 PDT 20-23 May 2021

Aquila Australia is the new distributor for the Aquila range of power catamarans and we will be debuting the new company at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show.

Located on Pier E/F, the Aquila Australia team will be exhibiting the ever popular, A36, and taking pre-launch interest in the A54 ahead of its Australian release.

As the team behind the success of Whitehaven and Integrity Motor Yachts, we were awarded the Aquila distributorship for Australia and New Zealand and the brand is enjoying a revival under this new management. At the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show held in May 2021 on the Gold Coast, Aquila Australia will make their debut as the brands distributor and welcome anyone interested in Power Catamarans to Pier E/F to talk to one of our Aquila representatives and view the popular A36 Cruiser.

Aquila A36 - photo © Aquila Australia
The Aquila A36 catamaran combines the best of a bay cruiser, a wave runner and power catamaran. The beam of this mighty motor yacht delivers expansive internal space. You will find plenty of space and might be surprised by the combination of the bow seating of a wave runner, the accommodation and galley of a bay cruiser, and the stability of a multihull. The shallow draft gets you close to shore and the twin Mercury outboard get you safely and quickly home at the end of the day. The A36 Cruiser on display at this year's boat show is a deluxe model which offers a fully enclosable cabin for security and privacy. With two cabins, it is as much an overnight bay cruiser as it is a day boat.

The Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show will also be an opportunity for Power Catamaran enthusiasts to register their interest in the Aquila A54 making its Australian debut later this year.

To make an appointment to view the A36 at the upcoming show, contact the Aquila Australia team.

Two hulls are better than one

Ask anyone who has ever owned a catamaran and they will tell you multihulls are the best type of vessel. Rarely will a multihull owner ever stray back to the monohull 'dark side'. We thought we would breakdown what makes catamarans so popular and here are the top reasons.

Aquila A36 - photo © Aquila Australia
The first and most obvious reason is the space. Catamarans, by their very nature, have large beam measurements. Large beams equate to massive internal volume and ample deck space. More space makes for comfortable cruising where everyone can spread out and find privacy on long journeys together.

Where once a boat purchase focused on how long a boat needed to be to achieve a minimum volume, power catamarans offer huge usable spaces for a much shorter overall length. Even if long range cruising is not in your itinerary, the modern power catamaran makes a good case to considered the ultimate day boat.

Secondly, stability is a fundamental feature of power catamarans. The stability comes from the buoyancy of the twin hulls making then very seaworthy vessels at anchor and under way. A stable motor yacht is invariably a more comfortable one and the more comfortable the boat, the more time spent onboard. It also makes them ideal boats for those with small seafarers.

Thirdly, Aquila power catamarans are efficient and manoeuvrable. The hull design, weight distribution and natural inclination to twin engines, means you will get more nautical miles to the litre than a monohull of the same size.

Finally, catamarans offer inshore accessibility more than any other type of boat of a similar size. The shallow draft means you can get close to the beach not just for enjoyment yet also for protection in inclement weather.

This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the appeal of catamarans so if you are intrigued, why not contact us to secure a seatrial of an Aquila power catamaran?

