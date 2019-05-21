Please select your home edition
Houseboat road trip

by AAP Medianet 20 May 03:18 PDT
SA houseboat for road trip to Wisemans Ferry NSW © Boating Industry Association

South Australian boat builder Mannum Slipway & Moorings has built a 24m houseboat which is due to take a road trip tomorrow to its new home on the Hawkesbury River in NSW.

BIA spokesman in South Australia George Bolton said the new vessel cost more than $1 million to build and will be leaving early tomorrow morning for its journey by road, to Wisemans Ferry in NSW.

Bolton said the top deck was separated and craned yesterday and loaded onto one of two low loaders and the bottom deck will be loaded today, onto another low loader.

The houseboat is two stories and is 24m long, 8m wide and features six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

It was built under the watchful eye of Brett Reschke of Mannum Slipway and Moorings.

Mannum is a historic town on the west bank of the Murray River in South Australia, 84 kilometres east of Adelaide.

More information at www.bia.org.au

