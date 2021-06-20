Wally shows its sporty side with the 43wallytender X

by Wally Yachts 27 May 22:11 PDT

Serving as the ultimate day boat, the multipurpose 43wallytender X from Wally delivers the most complete solution in its size category.

Showcasing Wally's characteristically cool and futuristic aesthetic flare, the yacht is a tribute to the brand's iconic design heritage while at the same time it provides the kind of flexibility today's yacht owners crave. The 43wallytender X features a protected cockpit with wraparound glass windshield, a cabin with bathroom and separate shower, expansive side-opening bulwarks, a protective T-top and a teak deck as standard.

The inboard version of the yacht - the 43wallytender - was recently launched in 2020, debuting Wally's innovative "center cockpit" design that offers the protection of a cockpit alongside the practicality and access of a walkaround, as well as a modular deck configuration that can adapt to an owner's needs.

The design combines the feeling of freedom in the open air and the security and comfort of a more enclosed yacht. And now, on the outboard version of the 13-meter yacht, owners can achieve even faster speeds and sportier performance while experiencing brand's distinguished design pedigree. The 43wallytender X made its American debut at Palm Beach International Boat Show 2021, with the first unit being finished in Wally's exclusive dark grey hue. The European premiere will take place at the upcoming Venice Boat Show (May 29 - June 6) where the stunning dark grey hue hull will turn heads once again.

"The highlight of the Wallytenders is their ability to serve a variety of purposes through their pure, simple and seaworthy design. The inboard 43wallytender was very well received last year, and we feel there is a segment of the market that will benefit from the same design elements, but with the performance of an outboard propulsion system," comments Stefano de Vivo, Wally Managing Director. "It could be a large yacht looking for the master of versatility to add to its tenders fleet, a family in search of the ideal day boat to take them to the sandbar, or an adventurous owner looking with water sports passion. The design also suits well for a hotel shuttle, a day charter boat or a scuba platform."

"We are enjoying the next wave in the evolution of the Wallytender range, and the new 43wallytender X is a special yacht that will certainly take its deserved place in our brand's Hall of Fame. It is a yacht that is simultaneously pure and pared back and yet it offers so much to such a variety of purposes." adds Luca Bassani, Wally Founder and Chief Designer.

Triple outboards for up to 50 knots

The 43wallytender X 's standard propulsion package provides triple 300hp Mercury Verados that top out at 40 knots, or owners can opt for the even faster package that includes triple 450R Mercury Verados for an exhilarating maximum speed of 50 knots.

For superb maneuverability and easy cruising, joystick controls, dynamic positioning and autopilot come as standard. Developed by Wally and Ferretti Group's engineering department, the boat is constructed in advanced composites with carbon fiber at the Wally facilities in Forlì, with a 21-degree, deep-V deadrise that delivers exceptional seaworthiness.

Your tender, your way

As with the inboard model, the 43wallytender X offers a modular aft deck configuration to suit a range of purposes. Opt for the large sunpad to provide easy-access storage for watertoys under the comfortable lounging space. The yacht can be equipped as a watersports boat with a ski pole and other accessories for the ideal on-water experience.

Ultimate comfort in all environments is delivered through the optional inside-outside air conditioning, while a large cooler box has been integrated into the boat's seating. Below deck, the climate controlled cabin offers the ideal setting for relax and siestas away from the heat of the afternoon. Here you will also find a head with a separate shower compartment that has generous headroom.

Feel at one with the surroundings thanks to Wally's renowned fold-down bulwarks that expand the aft deck and enhance the feeling of proximity to the water; on the 43wallytender X, these extend the beach club to the largest area in the boat's class

Practical makes perfect

Ever mindful of practicality, the central cockpit layout ensures maximum protection from the elements thanks to the carbon fiber T-top with Wally's signature awning of laminated sail cloth, and the pillarless windshield made from tempered glass (which is the largest in the 43wallytender X's market segment). Owners can opt for the battery pack running the Seakeeper stabilizer to be powered by solar panels mounted on the T-top.

Of course, as with all models in the Wally range, the 43wallytender X comes with the brand's trademark wraparound fender, which makes for worry-free maneuvering, boarding and disembarkation. The retractable boarding passerelle/swim ladder is ingeniously positioned in the stern next to the three outboards for direct and easy access to the water or the shore.

Go anywhere, anytime

Wally has designed its T-top dimensions to fit under coastal bridges such as those in the Miami area, meaning no more waiting around for waterways to open. And thanks to its shallow draft, owners can cruise wherever their hearts desire on the 43wallytender X, whether that means closer to the shoreline, right into keys or to spots that cannot be accessed by other boats. To give even greater flexibility of use, and the 43wallytender X can be safely and securely towed behind a superyacht mothership by choosing the optional towing package.

43wallytender X specifications