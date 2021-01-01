Gran Turismo 45 - A unique blend of high-level comfort and sporty dynamics

by Beneteau 31 May 01:13 PDT

The Gran Turismo 45 sets new standards in terms of functionality and on board hospitality. With its large windows, vast sundeck and U-shaped cockpit seating, the GT 45 fosters conviviality and the enjoyment of a great indoor-outdoor experience.

Designed with versatility in mind, the Gran Turismo 45 offers unrivalled adaptability to changing conditions, allowing the crew to elevate on board liveability to another level. All this in a setting of timeless elegance and refinement.

A single glance confirms that the Grand Turismo 45 belongs to the new generation of Beneteau Express Cruisers. With its sleek lines and sporty hull, this 14.78-metre yacht boasts elegant details such as the "fashion plates" fixed to the sides of the hard-top and on the engine air intakes. These plates are finished in metallic grey paint, giving the boat a look reminiscent of a luxury sports automobile. Thus adorned, the Gran Turismo 45 takes all the best features of its predecessor, the GT 46, and adds to this Beneteau's GT evolution markers. This approach extends to the yacht's layout and interior design, which is at once spacious and convivial while providing protection against the outdoor environment.

"The development of the Gran Turismo 45 was driven by a desire to offer the same sailing qualities as the GT 46 while rethinking the boat's highly successful dynamic design to provide even greater comfort and practicality" explains the Beneteau Product Manager in charge of the project. "The Gran Turismo 45 boasts a range of sophisticated technical solutions designed to make life easier for passengers, and that can be adapted in a flash to fit their needs and expectations at any time and in any weather."

Spacious and Open But, Above All, Practical and Protective

The Beneteau Gran Turismo 45 makes no secret of its stellar leisure facilities. With its vast hydraulically-controlled bathing platform and the comfortable sun pad where two people can relax in style and take in the panoramic view, the GT 45 provides passengers with an exceptional indoor-outdoor environment. This is further enhanced by the sunroof in the new electric hard-top, a standard feature with optional glass panel, that floods the interior with light. The foredeck houses a second, perfectly integrated sun pad with comfortable deck-level cushions. Several optional features include flip-up headrests, canopy / bimini and courtesy lights.

The Gran Turismo 45 hard-top has been completely redesigned to include a much larger side windows that provide fabulous views of the open sea. Another option is the patio door that protects the boat's occupants from bad weather. The large starboard side electric window hinges up into the hard-top roof.

The modular design of the Gran Turismo 45 enhances both its functional aspects and its capacity to cushion passengers from the outside environment. The aft sun deck conceals an ingenious tender garage with electric door. The boat also includes an electric winch, making it easy to recover the tender back on board. This garage can also be used as storage space. Another clever functionality is the discreet electric grill housed in the extension of the sun deck, ideal for alfresco dining.

Comfort and Conviviality

The cockpit of the Gran Turismo 45 is furnished with a vast U-shaped seat that creates a comfortable and convivial area for guests who sit facing the Wet Bar that features sink, fridge and ice-maker. This wetbar also contains a retractable TV that can be raised to provide entertainment.

On the lower deck, passengers first enter a spacious area filled with natural daylight streaming through the large hull windows. Next, they will be charmed by the warm, elegant interior with grey walnut and white lacquered joinery characteristic of the new generation of Beneteau Express Cruisers.

"The relaxing yet stylish interior layout and design of the Gran Turismo 45 is an invitation to prolong the onboard experience and indulge in a cruise" says the Product Manager. "We have taken particular care over the design of the boat's functional aspects, especially in terms of the galley area, which offers facilities similar to that of a domestic kitchen, and the extremely comfortable cabins."

With its large fridge-freezer, dishwasher and numerous storage areas the main saloon is perfectly equipped to ensure passengers exceptional on board comfort. As an option, the seating area can be replaced by a 3rd cabin with two single berths.

To aft, there is a full-width owner's cabin with a private head with separate shower cubicle. The large side windows ensure the cabin is bright and airy, enhancing the feeling of spaciousness. The VIP cabin in the bow area is fitted with scissor berths that guests can arrange as a double bed or two singles. This cabin also has access to the forward head and shower area, which can be accessed via the saloon. The Gran Turismo 45 thus ensures that all guests can enjoy the very best amenities.

The Gran Turismo 45 carries the latest high-tech equipment designed for easy on board living, and for perfect control of all the boat's essential systems. There is an optional electronics Pack with Ship Control® technology inspired by the range's leading, high-end units. This interface acts as a genuine onboard assistant; a simple tap on the navigation screen, smartphone or Wi-Fi enabled tablet lets you control boat functions such as air-conditioning, zone lighting, music, battery power management and bilge pumps. Ship Control® also provides the pilot with technical engine data, such as fluid temperatures.

Dynamism and Control

Beneteau is famous for its expertise and, true to style, the Gran Turismo 45 offers excellent handling on the water. It's Air Step® hull provides outstanding performance and superb manoeuvrability, whatever the speed and sea conditions. At low speed, the boat can be steered easily using the joystick and the optional bow thruster giving you fingertip control over in-harbour manoeuvres and berthing operations. When at sea, the pilot can open the throttle and enjoy the thrilling sensations of the inboard engines - Volvo Z-Drive D6-380/DPH (2 X 380 CV/HP) or Volvo D6-IPS 600 (2 X 440 CH/HP).

Following in the wake of the Gran Turismo 32, 36 and, more recently, the GT 41, the Gran Turismo 45 is an outstanding addition to the new generation of Beneteau Express Cruiser. This latest member of the range will be officially unveiled and available for purchase from September 2021.

Provisional Technical Characteristics

