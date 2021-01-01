New delivery: Azimut Grande 35

Azimut Grande 35 © Camper & Nicholsons International Azimut Grande 35 © Camper & Nicholsons International

by Camper & Nicholsons International 31 May 23:29 PDT

Camper & Nicholsons is pleased to announce the delivery of Azimut Grande 35 to her new owner. The latest project from Italian shipyard Azimut|Benetti S.p.A, sold by Carmen Lau of Camper & Nicholsons.

In collaboration with Marine Italia - Azimut Yachts Hong Kong, Camper & Nicholsons is delighted to deliver this 35m Azimut Grande to its Owner in May 2021.

Her sleek and sporty exterior and concept design is the work of Stefano Righini, with Achille Salvagni Architetti the studio responsible for the interior design. Her naval architects are Pierluigi Ausonio Naval Architecture and Azimut|Benetti's R&D Department.

Features across her three-deck arrangement include a large upper deck with generous outdoor seating areas, as well as a 30m" sundeck. Sun lounges and a splash pool can be found on the forward deck.

On the lower deck, a 12m" fold-out beach club and swim platform with bar area is located adjacent to a side garage which can accommodate a 5m tender and 3.25m jet-ski. Her extensive exterior areas make use of teak decking, complemented by a stylish, neutral colour palette across the furnishings.

This Azimut Grande 35 can sleep 10 guests in 5 cabins including an Owner's suite with private balcony.

Drawing upon D2P Displacement to Planing Hull technology designed by Pierluigi Ausonio in partnership with the Azimut|Benetti R&D Department, the yacht delivers the comfort of a displacement hull and the performance of a planing hull with increased fuel efficiency. She can reach top speeds of 26kn with a cruising speed of 21kn.

Currently still in the Azimut|Benetti shipyard in Viareggio, her new owner looks forward to her arrival in Hong Kong this summer.